Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club

Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club.

Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.

Cherries interim head coach Gary O'Neil felt it was a harsh decision, saying: "I'm really disappointed with the penalty, I've seen it back a couple of times. I don't know what Jefferson Lerma was meant to do really. There is no way he has meant to handball that or his hand is in an unnatural position."

Image: Alexander Isak equalises for Newcastle from the penalty spot

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier and Joelinton both struck the post in the first half, before Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto denied the Brazilian and Ryan Fraser with two crucial saves just before the break.

Image: Kieran Trippier takes a free kick only to see it strike the post

Bournemouth, who missed a big chance with Marcus Tavernier early on, defended resolutely and deservedly took home a point to move up to 12th, level on eight points with the Magpies, who have not won in the league since the first day of the season.

"We are disappointed with our performance, there was just something missing from us today," said Newcastle head coach Howe. "We weren't quite our intense selves."

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (5), Trippier (8), Schar (7), Burn (7), Targett (6), Guimaraes (6), Willock (6), Joelinton (7), Almiron (6), Fraser (6), Isak (6).



Subs: Wood (n/a), Murphy (6), Longstaff (6).



Bournemouth: Neto (8), Smith (7), Senesi (6), Mepham (6), Zemura (7), Lerma (7), Cook (7), Christie (7), Billing (7), Tavernier (7), Solanke (6).



Subs: Stephens (n/a), Stacey (n/a), Moore(n/a), Anthony(n/a).



Man of the match: Kieran Trippier.

How Bournemouth battled to draw at St James' Park

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Newcastle made a bright start and dominated possession in the first half, but the first big opportunity fell to Bournemouth as Tavernier failed to take advantage of Nick Pope being in no man's land, heading Zemura's floated cross a few yards wide.

Trippier was at the heart of everything Newcastle did well going forward, and he came close to breaking the deadlock with a free-kick which struck the post - from a very similar position to the one he scored during the 3-3 draw against Manchester City earlier in the season.

Team news Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes returned to the starting line up after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly missed out with injury and was replaced by Marcos Senesi.

Newcastle hit the frame of the goal again through Joelinton from inside the box at the end of the half moments before Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto produced two crucial saves in quick succession, denying Joelinton at an angle from outside the six-yard box and keeping out Ryan Fraser's 18-yard attempt.

Bournemouth continued to frustrate Newcastle while threatening on the break, and they made the hosts pay when Billing guided Zemura's inviting delivery beyond England goalkeeper Pope at the near post as the home crowd fell silent.

Newcastle produced a quick response when Trippier earned a penalty when his cross struck the hand of Bournemouth's Lerma inside the box. Referee Craig Pawson did not initially spot the infringement, but awarded the penalty after being instructed to go to his monitor by the VAR.

Isak, who was signed for a club-record £63m from Spanish side Real Sociedad in the final week of the summer transfer window, stepped up and sent Neto the wrong way with a composed finish to bring Newcastle level and maintain their unbeaten home record this season (W1, D3).

Howe: Something missing from our performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe believes his side was missing something in their draw with Bournemouth.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe:

"I think it is a fair result. We are disappointed with our performance, there was just something missing from us today. We weren't quite our intense selves.

"The opposition played deep, a lot of men behind the ball, very compact and they didn't take a lot of risks. But we knew that was coming, we prepared for that, there were no surprises for us. It was up to us to break that down.

"The crowd stuck with us, so there is no one else to look at other than ourselves. We need to analyse the game and figure out what we could have done better."

O'Neil disappointed by pen: What is Lerma supposed to do?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth's interim head coach Gary O'Neil believes the penalty awarded against Jefferson Lerma that led to Newcastle's equaliser was harsh.

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O'Neil:

"I'm really disappointed with the penalty, I've seen it back a couple of times. I don't know what Jefferson Lerma was meant to do really. He's not looking, his arms were by his side and there is no way he has meant to handball that or his hand is in an unnatural position.

"It's a real tough one, especially after the Lloyd Kelly one at Forest that they looked at and decided not to overturn, and then today for them to overturn it I thought it was harsh on the boys.

"Newcastle are a good side, they're very aggressive and play forward a lot. We suffered in moments but the boys stood up to it and we knew it was going to look like that.

"Early in the game we were trying to be a tad more aggressive, but as the game goes on and they gain control we have to drop off and we need to be sensible and defend our box."

World Cup Watch: Trippier can be starter for England

Kieran Trippier was once again Newcastle's outstanding performer against Bournemouth on Saturday.

He was one of the six full-backs named in Gareth Southgate's final England squad prior to the World Cup this week and is hitting a consistent patch at just the right time as we build up to Qatar.

His experience and defensive qualities set him apart from England's other options, who also boast elite offensive output.

As things stand, though, he may get into the team as left-back due to Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw's lack of first-team minutes this season.

It is also important to remember the threat he carries from set pieces.

Southgate sticks with the players he knows and trusts, expect Trippier to be a key figure for England in Qatar.

Newcastle lack final-third creator

When the season started Newcastle were tipped to challenge the established order and break into the top six.

Things haven't quite gone to plan seven games in, with their only win coming on the opening day against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Last season is proof that a push for the top six is by no means out of the question at this early stage, but their struggles to break down a low block could hinder their lofty ambitions this season.

Newcastle's two best performances of the season have come against Manchester City and Liverpool - two games in which there has been space on the counter. They can go toe to toe with the big boys, but lack the imagination to break down more stubborn opposition.

Saturday's frustrating meeting with Bournemouth laid bare the lack of a creator in the final third for Newcastle, with right-back Kieran Trippier the only consistent threat going forward.

It was Trippier's cross which forced the penalty, his free-kick which struck the post from 30 yards and the England international who had the most passes in the final third of anyone on the pitch (42).

With Bruno Guimaraes operating in a deeper role, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser - who have one goal involvement this season between them - were tasked with providing chances for Alexander Isak on Saturday afternoon and fell well short of the required standard.

Fans were pining in the summer for the signing of Lucas Paqueta, who was scooped up by West Ham, as Newcastle prioritised the transfer of striker Isak after an early injury to Callum Wilson. It is clear Newcastle need to go back into the transfer market and improve their options in those attacking areas behind the striker.

O'Neil brings much-needed steel to Bournemouth

After three league defeats in a row against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool with an aggregate score of 18-0 alarm bells were ringing at Bournemouth.

The sacking of Scott Parker did little to ease those concerns.

But the arrival of interim boss Gary O'Neil has quite drastically changed the outlook at the Vitality Stadium.

Where there was an abundance of space for opposition sides against Bournemouth, there is now a hungry pack of players defending compactly and working together.

Bournemouth will undoubtedly face sterner tests than the one they faced at Newcastle on Saturday, but it provides the template for the rest of the season. A counter-attacking team that defends in numbers.

There are still question marks over the quality in the team and whether they will have enough to stay up, but their interim boss is making the most of the tools at his disposal.

It is unclear how long O'Neil will be in post, with the sale of Bournemouth to American Bill Foley at an advanced stage, but his pragmatism has given Bournemouth a platform from which to build.

After the international break, Newcastle take on Fulham at Craven Cottage, while Bournemouth host Brentford, with both games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday October 1.