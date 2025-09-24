Newcastle United vs Bradford City. Carabao Cup Round 3.
St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance51,249.
Newcastle United 4
- Joelinton (17th minute, 75th minute)
- W Osula (19th minute, 87th minute)
Bradford City 1
- A Cook (79th minute)
Newcastle 4-1 Bradford: Joelinton and William Osula both score twice to send Carabao Cup holders into fourth round
Report and free match highlights as Carabao Cup holders Newcastle brush aside Bradford in a 4-1 third-round victory; William Osula and Joelinton both scored twice as Magpies ease past League One leaders; Bradford's boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook hit cracking consolation goal
Wednesday 24 September 2025 23:46, UK
William Osula and Joelinton both scored twice as Newcastle eased past League One leaders Bradford with a 4-1 Carabao Cup third-round victory.
The holders face tougher opposition in the next round as they host Tottenham, with the tie taking place in the week commencing October 27.
Eddie Howe's side produced a potent attacking performance against Bradford that showcased their creative talent. Osula caused major problems throughout, and captain Bruno Guimaraes provided two assists in a dazzling midfield display.
Bradford, however, did not leave Tyneside without a consolation as boyhood Magpies fan Andy Cook hammered home a brilliant half-volley.
A flurry of Newcastle crosses built pressure early on, and Bradford buckled after 17 minutes when Joelinton gobbled up a loose ball in the box and smartly slotted into the bottom right.
The Magpies' second came just two minutes later. Guimaraes played a defence-splitting ball pass for Osula, who coolly placed his finish between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Walker.
After a bright start to the second period, Bradford tired quickly, and Newcastle exploited the their fatigued defence as Guimaraes assisted Joelinton for a neat finish in the 75th minute.
The visitors, however, had their moment four minutes later as Cook's strike crashed off the underside of the bar to deny Aaron Ramsdale a clean sheet on his Newcastle debut.
Newcastle restored their three-goal advantage in the 87th minute as a gilt-edged Harvey Barnes allowed Osula to finish with aplomb, and send them into the fourth round.
Howe: Osula in my thoughts to start
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:
"He's done himself no harm today. That will have done him the world of good on so many different levels.
"As a striker, you need to have that feeling. This was an opportunity he needed to grab and he did. It's the same for any player, so he puts himself very much in the forefront of my thoughts.
"It potentially could've been a difficult game. They're full of confidence, and we hadn't scored as many goals as we wanted at the start of the season. Once we started to dominate in the midfield - I thought that was key - then we controlled the game.
"It was great to see [Joelinton] score - two really good finishes from him. I know Bruno [Guimaraes] wanted to score, you could see that, and he came close.
"But Lewis Miley behind them really pulled some strings. The midfield were excellent - it was a top performance."
Alexander: Cook will talk about goal for 50 years
Bradford boss Graham Alexander speaking to Sky Sports:
"[Cook] is a proper lad, he's been a big player for this club for the last three or four years. Everyone knows about his support for Newcastle, but he's also got a massive bond with our club as well, so it was a special night for Cooky just getting on the pitch.
"But that's a goal he'll be talking about for the next 50 years, I expect."