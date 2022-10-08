Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Mapgies thrash Bees at St James' Park

Bruno Guimaraes scored his first two goals of the season as the Brazilian's magnificent performance helped Newcastle to a thoroughly convincing 5-1 win over an error-prone Brentford at St James' Park.

The Magpies went into the game unbeaten at home since April and were never truly in danger of having that record snatched away from them by Thomas Frank's side.

The Bees' only threatening moments came when Bryan Mbeumo had an early goal disallowed and Ivan Toney scored a penalty, which made the score 2-1 and briefly gave the Londoners hope.

But Newcastle, who scored twice in the first half through Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy, quickly snuffed out the visitors' fightback through another Guimareas strike, after which a late Almiron effort and an Ethan Pinnock own goal put the shine on a commanding victory.

