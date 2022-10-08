 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Newcastle United vs Brentford. Premier League.

St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance52,067.

Newcastle United 5

  • B Guimarães Rodriguez Moura (21st minute, 56th minute)
  • J Murphy (28th minute)
  • M Almirón (82nd minute)
  • E Pinnock (90th minute own goal)

Brentford 1

  • I Toney (54th minute pen)

Latest Premier League Odds

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Mapgies thrash Bees at St James' Park

Match report as Newcastle thrash Brentford at St James' Park; Bruno Guimaraes scores twice while Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron also find the net; Mapgies' fifth comes from an Ethan Pinnock own goal; Ivan Toney briefly gave visitors hope but Thomas Frank's side were hampered by errors

Joe Shread

@JoeShreadSky

Saturday 8 October 2022 17:00, UK

Newcastle United&#39;s Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their side&#39;s third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James&#39; Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Bruno Guimaraes scored his first two goals of the season as the Brazilian's magnificent performance helped Newcastle to a thoroughly convincing 5-1 win over an error-prone Brentford at St James' Park.

The Magpies went into the game unbeaten at home since April and were never truly in danger of having that record snatched away from them by Thomas Frank's side.

The Bees' only threatening moments came when Bryan Mbeumo had an early goal disallowed and Ivan Toney scored a penalty, which made the score 2-1 and briefly gave the Londoners hope.

But Newcastle, who scored twice in the first half through Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy, quickly snuffed out the visitors' fightback through another Guimareas strike, after which a late Almiron effort and an Ethan Pinnock own goal put the shine on a commanding victory.

More to follow...

Trending

What's next?

Newcastle's next outing is at Old Trafford on Sunday, where they will take on Manchester United, with kick-off at 2pm.

Also See:

Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion

Friday 14th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Brentford will next be in action at home to Brighton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 7pm - kick-off at 8pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema