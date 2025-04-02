Newcastle 2-1 Brentford: Sandro Tonali's extraordinary strike boosts Eddie Howe's side's Champions league hopes

Sandro Tonali's has revealed his extraordinary strike that helped Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1 to boost their Champions League qualification hopes was "70 per cent cross and 30 per cent shot."

Eddie Howe's side looked to be heading for dropped points after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty had cancelled out Alexander Isak's 20th Premier League goal of the season, but Tonali blasted Newcastle back in front17 minutes from time to secure all three points for the Carabao Cup winners.

It was a goal that looked worthy of winning any game. Former Premier League player Jay Bothroyd described it as a "goal of the season" on Sky Sports News.

The Italian midfielder was just a few yards from the byline on the right-hand side and he instead unleashed a stunning drive which crashed past Mark Flekken at his near post. The technique was out of this world.

Did he mean it? Sky Sports' Nick Wright gave Tonali the benefit of the doubt in our match blog, but the Italian provided an honest admission after the game.

Tonali has a thunderbolt of a strike when he does go for goal. I am mightily relieved to see it hit the net.

"Honestly, it was 70 per cent cross and 30 per cent shot," Tonali said. "It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me. Also a little bit of luck."

The stunning strike meant there was no Carabao Cup hangover for Newcastle, who moved up to fifth in the table with victory against Thomas Frank's side.

Howe called for his side to put winning a first trophy for the club in 70 years to the back of their minds as they targeted a strong finish to the season to boost their European aspirations for next season, and after a number of missed chances, Isak delivered again, scoring his 20th Premier League goal of the season to give the hosts the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Image: Alexander Isak celebrates after giving Newcastle the lead against Brentford on the stroke of half-time

Newcastle couldn't find a second and they were eventually punished when Yoanne Wissa got to Bryan Mbeumo's cross ahead of goalkeeper Nick Pope, who brought the Brentford forward down.

Mbeumo made no mistake from the spot, scoring his 10th Premier League penalty out of a possible 10 to set up a brilliant finish to the game.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo converts a penalty to equalise for Brentford at Newcastle

Brentford's confidence was up and Ethan Pinnock was inches away from giving the visitors the lead, his header crashing against the post before Pope gathered the loose ball.

However, they were left stunned as Tonali's rocket won the day for Newcastle.

In pictures: Tonali's stunner!

'70 per cent cross? Let's focus on the other 30 per cent'

Analysis from Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Tonali was only a few yards from the corner flag, in a position in which few players would even contemplate shooting, when he unleashed the extraordinary strike which thundered past Mark Flekken to seal Newcastle's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Tonali said it was "70 per cent cross" after the game. "It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me," he added. But we'll choose to focus on the other 30 per cent. There was surely too much power behind the effort for this to go down as a mere cross gone wrong.

Regardless of Tonali's post-match comments, the strike becomes an instant goal of the season contender and gives Newcastle fans yet another reason to cherish the midfielder. Outstanding at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, this was another all-action display, capped by a moment of outlandish genius - even if he tried to play it down.

Tonali targeting Champions League qualification

Tonali blasted Newcastle, who are up into fifth in the table, firmly into the race for Champions League qualification.

On Newcastle's ambitions for the rest of the season, Tonali added: "Now we play only for the first five teams, for the Champions League. It is a little bit tough but we are lucky because there are five teams in the Champions League this season. The team is a little bit free so it is much better for me and for the fans. Now we have nine finals to get back into the Champions League.

"I think I am happy for the trophy for these fans because these fans deserve it. Every game we have 52,000 people in the stadium and this is amazing for football. I am so happy to play every game in this stadium and with these fans it is amazing."

Howe hails 'massive' win

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to Sky Sports:

"I thought it was a bitty performance and not us at our finest. We had to grind out a win, especially when Brentford came out fast in the second half.

"We thought the emotion could carry us but there was some fatigue in our play but I am happy to get through. I thought Sandro had another great game today. I am delighted he scored. We had a few players with various problems.

"This win is massive and keeps us up there and it will do us the world of good."

'Frustrating night for Brentford'

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo speaking to Premier League Productions:

"It is a hard one tonight and we deserved more.

It was good performance but at the end it was not enough. I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take.

"We knew it is important to get the points away. It is always tough to come here. It is really tight and we are going to give it our best game by game and see where it takes us."