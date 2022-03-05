Newcastle 2-1 Brighton: Hosts extend Premier League unbeaten run to eight matches after hard-fought win

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton at St James' Park.

Two first-half goals in quick succession from Ryan Fraser (12) and Fabian Schar (14) saw the hosts take a comfortable 2-0 lead, before the visitors responded through Lewis Dunk's header (55) early in the second half.

Despite Brighton's dominance after the break, Newcastle - buoyed by substitute Allan Saint-Maximin's return from a calf injury - held on to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton had lost none of the previous nine Premier League meetings between the sides, but the result on Tyneside sees them slip to 13th in the table. They have lost four league games in a row for the first time since April 2019.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Krafth (6), Schar (7), Burn (7), Targett (6), Willock (6), Shelvey (6), Joelinton (6), Fraser (8), Wood (7), Murphy (7).



Subs: Saint-Maximin (6), Guimaraes (n/a), Longstaff (n/a).



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Duffy (6), Dunk (7), Cucurella (6), Gross (7), Alzate (7), Moder (6), Lamptey (6), Trossard (6), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Maupay (6), March (6), Mac Allister (n/a).



Man of the match: Ryan Fraser.

Hosts survive onslaught to ease relegation fears

Brighton dominated the early exchanges and central defender Shane Duffy was twice unable to hit the target from Pascal Gross set-pieces, with Joel Veltman firing high over in the meantime.

However, Newcastle took the game by the scruff of the neck inside three devastating minutes.

First, Chris Wood played the ball into Jacob Murphy's path and saw him leave defender Marc Cucurella trailing in his wake before lifting a shot over Robert Sanchez, and although his attempt came back off the upright, Fraser was on hand to finish on the follow-up.

Only two more minutes had elapsed when the Seagulls were hit again, this time when Schar climbed highest to head Fraser's right-wing free-kick firmly past the keeper.

Team news Newcastle boss Eddie Howe kept the same starting XI that beat Brentford 2-0 last weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin returned to the squad following a calf injury.

Brighton boss Graham Potter made four changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Shane Duffy, Steven Alzate, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck replaced Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister and Neal Maupay.

Adam Lallana returned to the bench.

With Gross repeatedly finding space between the Newcastle lines to link with Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey, Brighton continued to cause problems, and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had to be at his best to prevent the former Arsenal striker from reducing the deficit after Lamptey had intercepted Joelinton's ill-judged 29th-minute pass to Jonjo Shelvey.

However, they were unable to trouble Dubravka further and Eddie Howe's men went in at the break with their healthy lead intact and with Dan Burn and Murphy both having passed up opportunities to add to it as time ran down.

The visitors prospered on the ball once again after the restart and Shelvey had to get in an important 49th-minute block to prevent Leandro Trossard's shot from requiring Dubravka's attention.

They got their reward with 10 minutes of the second half played when Dunk met another Gross corner unopposed to head home from close range, and head coach Graham Potter responded by sending on Solly March and Neal Maupay for Lamptey and Jakub Moder.

Howe swiftly introduced the fit-again Saint-Maximin in a bid to introduce fresh forward thrust, but with the Seagulls using full-back Cucurella to target Emil Krafth, it was they who continued to pose the greater threat.

Dubravka had to turn away Dunk's looping 71st-minute header and field Trossard's snapshot with 10 minutes remaining as he and his defenders found themselves under siege, but managed to hold out.

Opta stats: Newcastle's resurgence continues

No side is on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Newcastle United, with the Magpies now without defeat in their last eight games in the competition (W5 D3).

Brighton have lost four consecutive Premier League games for just the second time, previously doing so in April 2019 under Chris Hughton.

Newcastle led 2-0 after just 14 minutes, the earliest they've scored twice in a Premier League home game since January 2007 (7 minutes vs Aston Villa).

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser both scored and assisted a goal in a Premier League match for the first time since April 2019, which also came against Brighton while the Scotsman was at Bournemouth.

