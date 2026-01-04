Newcastle 2-0 Crystal Palace: Bruno Guimaraes steps up for the Magpies as winless run for Oliver Glasner's side continues

Bruno Guimaraes stepped up again for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe's side kickstarted 2026 with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Magpies saw goals for Anthony Gordon and Joelinton ruled out for offside in the first half but finally found their breakthrough after the restart, with Guimaraes well-placed to head home his seventh goal of the season in what was a cagey affair at St James' Park.

Guimaraes would have his say again shortly after when his corner wreaked havoc in the Palace penalty area, allowing Malick Thiaw to poke home a second for the hosts, sealing all three points and lifting them into ninth as a result.

Palace had their chances with Will Hughes poking the best of them wide of the target and debutant Brennan Johnson being denied by Nick Pope, but ultimately now see their winless run stretch to seven games.

Team news: Johnson makes debut Newcastle made one change from the win against Burnley as Jacob Murphy came in for Harvey Barnes.

Brennan Johnson was named in the starting line-up to make his Crystal Palace debut.

It is the latest disappointment in a string of bad results for Oliver Glasner, who is enduring his worst run since being appointed as Eagles boss. Palace have dropped from fourth on December 10 to 14th following a fourth loss in that run.

Walking away from Newcastle with a result is no mean feat, though. Howe's side are now 11 games unbeaten at St James' Park across all competitions and will be hoping to extend that when they host Leeds United, live on Sky Sports, in their next outing on January 7.

Guimaraes: We start the new year well but now we focus on Leeds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Guimaraes heads home from close range to put Newcastle ahead against Palace

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaking to Sky Sports:

"Very tough. They defended very well. First half we were not good enough. After the goal we played good football.

"Pleased for the boys. Start the year on a good foot. We have to celebrate today and then tomorrow think about Leeds."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malick Thiaw doubles Newcastle lead after a scramble in the box

Howe: We need momentum and today was a big step

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"Tough game and always is against Palace. We knew today was going to be tough and had to be patient.

"It was a little bit bitty at times and the substitutes did really well, they helped us over the line.

"The disallowed goals were two good moves. We needed the first goal, there were nerves in the stadium.

"The players had to deal with that. We were better as the game went on.

"I always thought it'd improve but we need to build momentum and confidence and today was a big step."

Player ratings: Bruno steps up again Newcastle: Pope (6), Miley (8), Schar (7), Thiaw (7), Hall (6), Joelinton (7), Tonali (6), Guimaraes (9), Murphy (6), Gordon (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Barnes (7), Woltemade (6), Livramento (6), Ramsey (6)



Crystal Palace: Henderson (7), Clyne (6), Lacroix (6), Guehi (6), Mitchell (6), Wharton (7), Hughes (5), Lerma (6), Johnson (6), Pino (6), Mateta (5).



Subs: Devenny (6), Canvot (6), Uche (6), Drakes-Thomas (6), Rodney (6), Esse (6)



Player of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes.

Glasner: We concede too many set-plays, this is unacceptable

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner speaking to Sky Sports:

"Good performance but we can't defend set-plays. Four at Leeds, two today and one at Tottenham. It is not acceptable; I need to find solutions.

"We can't afford to give goals away from set-plays. This is the reason we lost today. Everything else, I was pleased.

"The players always gave maximum effort and that is why everyone is disappointed.

"We try things and change things. It is our responsibility. Always look what we can improve to give players solutions."

Story of the match in stats...