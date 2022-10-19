Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron scores stunning winner to inflict third consecutive defeat on Blues

Miguel Almiron scored a stunning first-half goal to extend Newcastle's unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 victory, while inflicting a third consecutive defeat on Everton.

A scrappy contest, low on quality, which threatened to boil over at times, was lit up by Almiron's fifth strike of the season, and fourth of the month, as he bent a superb curling effort over Jordan Pickford and into the top corner in the 30th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first start of the season but looked rusty and was starved of service in a poor Everton performance that saw them unable to muster a shot on target.

Newcastle were wasteful in front of goal with Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and substitute Joe Willock spurning chances yet it did not matter in the end as they earned their fourth Premier League victory of the season.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Botman (7), Schar (7), Joelinton (5), Wilson (6), Murphy (7), Almiron (7), Burn (7), Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (7).



Subs: Wood (n/a), Fraser (6), Willock (6), Anderson (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), Tarkowski (6), Onana (6), Calvert-Lewin (5), Gordon (5), Gray (5), Iwobi (5), Mykolenko (6), Coleman (6), Gueye (6), Coady (6).



Subs: McNeil (6), Maupay (6), Garner (6).



Man of the match: Bruno Guimaraes

How Newcastle brushed past Everton

Team news: Newcastle were unchanged from their 0-0 draw at Manchester United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first start of the season while Anthony Gordon returned from suspension. Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil made way

Despite Calvert-Lewin's return to the starting XI, Everton were toothless and the striker's influence was hampered early on when he was booked in just the seventh minute for a late sliding challenge on Guimaraes. The poor challenge set the tone as Wilson and Amadou Onana then came to blows before Joelinton was shown yellow for chopping down the Everton midfielder.

Calvert-Lewin's only sniff of goal was a header over from Demarai Gray's corner before the in-form Almiron stole the show. Guimaraes teed him up on the edge of the area as the winger guided a wonderful strike into the top corner.

Image: Newcastle United's Joelinton (left) and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball

Newcastle went close to doubling their lead just minutes later as Guimaraes twice shot wide. By his standards, the Brazilian should have hit the target with both efforts.

The half ended with a scuffle after Anthony Gordon went down in the area under from Dan Burn's contact, leading to players from both sides coming together. Gordon was subsequently booked, his sixth yellow card in the Premier League this season, more than any other player, and was fortunate not to be sent off later for snapping into Elliot Anderson.

Almiron tried to repeat his goal early in the second half - this time curling over - as Everton failed to launch any meaningful attacks or periods of pressure. The winger saw a shot blocked at the end of a Newcastle counter-attack before Willock had a late chance to wrap up the points, but the hosts easily saw out another victory.

Lampard: No shots on target is slight red herring

Everton manager Frank Lampard: "It was a tightly contested game in general play. Were we as clinical enough as we should have been considering how much we played through them? No. Other than that, against a good side, it was a close match possession-wise. We're disappointed we didn't have more effect in the box because at that point we could easily win or draw the game.

"Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] looked okay considering he hasn't played for a long time. He'll be better for the minutes in his legs. He couldn't do 90 tonight.

"The no shots on target is a slight red herring although we have to deal with it because when you play through midfield and you're making decisions on the last pass or do you take a shot we got that a bit wrong tonight. We know we've got work to do in that area of the pitch.

"The goal is sloppy from our point because it's a transitional goal where we allowed space on the edge of the box and it's a quality finish."

Howe: Almiron is playing with confidence

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe: "Everton are a team that ask you a lot of questions. I thought we dealt with their aerial threat very well and in general play our structure and shape was good. Full credit to the whole team for how we defended.

On Almiron: "I don't think he's doing anything differently, I think he's playing with confidence. He's always been incredible out of possession, the work rate he gives the team can't be questioned.

"Of course, then you want product from your widemen, goals and assists, and he is producing the goals. Some of them have been spectacular and game changing for us. I'm really pleased for him because he's getting the recognition he deserves for everything he gives the team and long may that continue."

England World Cup squad watch

Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to impress on his first start since May. The striker was booked early on and headed over from a corner with his only chance of the match. He will remain way down the pecking order among England strikers.

Nick Pope was untroubled throughout while Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn were dependable as usual.

Callum Wilson had a quiet evening in front of goal, heading one early chance straight at Jordan Pickford, who could do nothing about Miguel Almiron's winner.

Anthony Gordon was frustrated throughout, fortunate not to be sent off for a second yellow card and produced no end-product while Connor Coady continued his solid centre-back partnership with James Tarkowski.

FPL stats: Newcastle vs Everton Goals Almiron Assists Guimaraes Bonus points Trippier (3pts), Almiron (2pts), Botman (1pt)

Opta stats: Almiron finds his best form

Newcastle have won four of their last five Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 21 against them.

Everton had just one shot in this match - since game-by-game shot data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), only once have they managed as few in a single match (also 1 vs Chelsea in November 2016).

No side has kept more Premier League clean sheets than Newcastle this season (5), with the Magpies also conceding fewer goals than any other side this term (9).

Miguel Almirón has scored five goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, as many as he had in 64 games in his previous

