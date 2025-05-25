Newcastle 0-1 Everton: Eddie Howe's side return to Champions League despite defeat

Newcastle will play in the Champions League next season despite a 1-0 defeat to Everton on a tension-filled final day at St James' Park.

Carlos Alcaraz's 65th-minute strike silenced the home crowd as Everton took a dramatic lead and Newcastle momentarily dropped out of the top five.

However, as Newcastle struggled to break down Everton, there were soon roars from the home fans as news filtered through of Man Utd's goals against 10-player Aston Villa, which saw Newcastle move back up into the Champions League places.

It wasn't pretty from Newcastle on what was an afternoon full of anxiety for everyone associated with the club, and no equaliser came, but it did not matter as results elsewhere, including United's 2-0 over Villa, went their way to ensure Eddie Howe's side will be back in the Champions League after just one year away.

