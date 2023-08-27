Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez's late double completes stunning comeback after Virgil van Dijk red card

Darwin Nunez's late double completed a stunning comeback as Liverpool overcame Virgil van Dijk's red card to beat Newcastle 2-1 in a chaotic and controversial encounter.

The Magpies have not beaten Liverpool in the Premier League in nearly eight years and they will surely see this as a wasted opportunity to end that barren run given the visitors saw Van Dijk dismissed for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half.

The Liverpool captain's red card came just minutes after Anthony Gordon punished an error from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the hosts ahead.

The Liverpool right-back was lucky to avoid an early red card after referee Jon Brooks declined to show him a second yellow card for bringing down Gordon as he surged past him - leading Gary Neville to tell Sky Sports that the decision was "too big" for the official.

But Newcastle rested on their one-goal advantage in the second half and were punished by Nunez, who drew the scores level in the 81st minute when he robbed Sven Botman before lashing the ball beyond Nick Pope.

Worse was to come for the shell-shocked hosts when Nunez again finished emphatically in stoppage time to hand Jurgen Klopp a record-breaking 11th consecutive league victory over Eddie Howe.

How Liverpool produced dramatic turnaround

Image: Darwin Nunez came off the bench to stun Newcastle and claim a valuable three points for 10-player Liverpool

Newcastle may have finished above Liverpool last season but the recent history in this fixture pointed to an away win, with the Magpies' last league victory over their opponents coming in December 2015.

Klopp had also racked up 10 consecutive Premier League wins over Howe and knew an 11th would create a new Premier League record.

Newcastle would have been forgiven for thinking the luck in this fixture was continuing to favour Liverpool when Alexander-Arnold avoided a second yellow card when he pushed Gordon to the floor as he broke down the wing in the seventh minute.

The right-back had already been booked for throwing the ball away as Newcastle tried to take a throw-in minutes earlier, although he should have been awarded a free-kick after being pushed by Gordon - a decision Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports was “absolutely unbelievable”.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says referee John Brooks made a rod for his own back with his decisions on the two Trent Alexander-Arnold incidents in the first half against Newcastle

But Alexander-Arnold continued to struggle and his failure to control a pass in the 25th minute allowed Gordon - the former Everton forward - to slide a finish past Alisson.

The St James' Park crowd were eyeing a rare win over their top-four rivals and they were further boosted when Van Dijk - who Carragher branded "lazy" - made a clumsy challenge on Isak, with Brooks deeming him to have denied a goalscoring opportunity.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Djik should not have been sent off for his challenge on Newcastle's Alexander Isak

What does the FA rulebook say? According to FA Law 12, section 5, a player is sent off and shown the red card if he denies an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to an opponent moving towards the player's goal by an offence punishable by a free kick or a penalty kick.

But Newcastle appeared to lower their intensity in the second half, with a Miguel Almiron effort that came back off the post their only notable opportunity after the break.

Liverpool sensed the points were still there to be won and Nunez, who has struggled to justify his £85m transfer fee since signing last summer, stepped up to produce his finest moments for Klopp’s side.

The forward pounced on some Botman hesitancy to score his first and Newcastle could not reclaim the momentum, with Nunez again afforded too much space as he rifled in a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

Newcastle's next three matches are all live on Sky Sports, starting with Saturday's trip to Brighton - kick-off 5.30pm.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United Saturday 2nd September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

The Magpies then host Brentford on Sunday September 17 - kick-off 4.30pm - before travelling to Sheffield United on Sunday September 24 - kick-off 4.30pm.

Liverpool's next game is at home to Aston Villa on Sunday - kick-off 2pm - before travelling to Wolves on Saturday September 16 - kick-off 12.30pm.

Win the ultimate Newcastle matchday experience!

Sky VIP and Newcastle are offering one Sky customer and three guests the chance to enjoy a matchday experience at St James' Park.

As well as experiencing hospitality in the new Rooftop Lounge, the winners will get pitch-side access to watch the pre-match warm-up, meet a club legend and walk away with a signed shirt. Travel and accommodation is also included.

To enter, just go to the My Sky app. All entrants must be Sky VIP customers aged 18 or over. Full Ts & Cs are available on the My Sky app. The competition closes on 16th September. Good luck!