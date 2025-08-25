Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Rio Ngumoha scores winner on Premier League debut to beat 10-man Magpies

Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored on his Premier League debut to hand Liverpool a 3-2 win against 10-man Newcastle on Monday Night Football after the Magpies thought they had come from 2-0 down to secure a draw.

Just four days before his 17th birthday, Ngumoha was thrown on by Arne Slot in the 96th minute as the Reds searched for a winner.

The teenager stole the show for Liverpool in pre-season - scoring three goals with two assists - and continued his form as he swept a finish into the far corner four minutes later for his first Premier League goal.

"I am not talking about him playing ever week but he has shown himself in a big moment, a high-pressure moment, composure at such a delicate stage of the game... he has got to be involved," Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said after the game.

It capped off a raucous, chaotic game that had been dominated by the future of Alexander Isak beforehand after Liverpool had made a £110m bid for the striker earlier this summer. Isak has not trained with his team-mates since pre-season as he looks to orchestrate a move away before next Monday's deadline.

The St James' Park crowd - needing little encouragement to create a cauldron that almost got the better of Liverpool - thought they had seen their side come from behind to earn a point.

A fired-up Bruno Guimaraes led from the front, rising above Milos Kerkez to nod a goal back for his side just before the hour.

22-year-old Will Osula was then introduced - the only recognised striker in the squad - and slotted home after Liverpool failed to deal with a simple long ball that was flicked on by Dan Burn.

The comeback was even more impressive given they played half of the game with 10 men after makeshift No 9 Anthony Gordon was sent off in first-half injury time.

He caught Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk down the back of the calf with his studs in a reckless challenge. Gordon was originally shown a yellow card, but VAR recommended that the referee go to the pitchside monitor.

After a review, Simon Hooper upgraded the booking to a straight red card, meaning the Magpies forward will now miss their next three domestic fixtures.

Liverpool were already 1-0 ahead by the time Gordon was given his marching orders, scoring against the run of play. The England international went close twice, too, but a fine strike from Ryan Gravenberch flew past Nick Pope to put the Premier League champions ahead.

And 20 seconds after the restart - and with Slot not yet back in the dugout - Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead. He had been heavily linked with Newcastle this summer as a replacement for Isak, but they were usurped for his signature.

He picked up a blocked effort from Cody Gakpo, going on a short run before drilling a low strike into the bottom corner.

But it was the teenager Ugumoha who had the final say, again scoring when the Magpies had the momentum. It sees Liverpool to two wins at the start of their latest title defence, although having conceded two goals in both games.

While Eddie Howe will be pleased with how his side battled back - and especially two goals scored - Newcastle have just one point from two games and more headaches heading into the weekend's game against Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Team news headlines Newcastle named the same XI that were held to a draw by Aston Villa last weekend. Alexander Isak remained out of the Newcastle squad owing to his continued summer transfer saga.

Domink Szoboszlai started at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez all out injured. There was also no Alexis Mac Allister in the Liverpool squad due his partner expecting to give birth.

Praise for 16-year-old wonderkid Ngumoha

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher: "There has been something about this lad in pre-season where Liverpool supporters are getting really excited.

"Luis Diaz has moved on and he was the competition for Cody Gakpo on the left. There is a feeling that Liverpool have to replace Luis Diaz but what do you do when you have a young player like this?

"That is definitely going to be in the minds of the Liverpool hierarchy in terms of what they do in the next week because when someone has an impact like that as a young player, that is not enough now."

The first half at St James Park had the most fouls in any half of Premier League football this season and Liverpool's lowest passing accuracy in any first half under Arne Slot.



But Liverpool remain unbeaten in 18 Premier League games against Newcastle. Steve McClaren was in charge of the Magpies when they last won a league game against the Reds.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a dream debut for him. I think that whole attack was quite good. It was a perfect attack.

"I'm very pleased for Rio. I've mentioned it before to him already, it's all a start now. He has to keep working hard and stay humble. He has to enjoy this, because these nights you can't take for granted."

The three games Gordon will miss after red card

Anthony Gordon will miss Newcastle's next three matches after receiving a straight red card for serious foul play.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said: "It's daft from Gordon. He was the best player on the pitch before that."

It means Gordon will miss Newcastle's trip to Leeds on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, followed by the home game against Wolves on September 13.

The 24-year-old will be available in Europe for Newcastle's Champions League opener in the week commencing September 15.

He will then miss their Premier League away match at Bournemouth on September 20, before returning domestically for Newcastle's Carabao Cup third round tie in the week commencing September 22.

Howe: Tonali and Joelinton could be out for a while Along with Anthony Gordon’s red card, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali were also replaced due to injury, while Fabian Schar went down with a knock to the head.



Eddie Howe told Sky Sports: "Sandro doesn't look good. He was in quite a bit of pain. I don't know the full extent of him or Joelinton's injury but they both look threatening for us in the sense that they could be out for a while."



Newcastle face Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football.

After the game, Van Dijk told Sky Sports of the challenge: "I said to him, 'if this is not sending off, then I don't understand football'. I think it was already strange that the referee has to go to the monitor, BUT unfortunately these things happen in football. If you meant it or not, it happened. We move on."

Slot: That wasn't a football match

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today. It was set-piece after set-piece, long throw.

"It didn't have a lot to do with tactics, but I liked a lot how we stood strong.

"Going down to 10-men, you would expect that that is a big plus for us, but when a goalkeeper takes every free kick, then there's not so much help if you are one player up, and that's why it was so difficult for us to bring the 2-0 over the line.

"I don't think there was so much open play to be played. In a set-piece, a long throw-in, a long ball from the goalkeeper, you don't need an extra man.

"It's always nice to have an extra player on hand, but it's just not as beneficial as if they want to bring the ball out from the back and we can press them. So, yes, with the ball, the one and only attack that was good in the second half, apart from maybe the 2-0, that was the one that led to the goal, which was a great attack.

"And for the first time, we went from right to the middle to the left, and a great goal for a 16-year-old.

"Maybe it wasn't the best game in terms of tactics or in terms of playing football, but I think every fan everywhere around the world enjoyed watching this game of football, also because their fans were amazing in terms of the help they gave the home team."

Howe: A bruising game with different emotions

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to Sky Sports: "A bruising game for us with so many different emotions.

"I'm really proud of the performance, really pleased with how we played, great energy, great intensity, really pleased with the following of the game plan and then adapting because we go to 10 men and for me we're the better team in the second half as well as the first.

"To come away with nothing and injuries and suspensions and concussions, it's a pretty bad day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes reflected on the loss against Liverpool and commented on the absence of Alexander Isak.

On Gordon's red card: "I thought there was no intent [in Gordon's tackle]. People say it looks bad, I've not seen it again. I thought he was trying to pull out of the tackle in the end.

"Anthony's challenge is a red card and that doesn't look good in that respect, but as I said I don't think there was any intent from him."

