Newcastle 2-1 Man City: Harvey Barnes hits double as Pep Guardiola's side miss chance to go second in the Premier League

Harvey Barnes scored twice as Newcastle beat Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday Night Football, with Pep Guardiola's side missing the chance to close the gap on Arsenal to a point at the top of the Premier League.

It is the first time Eddie Howe has beaten his opposite number in the league, with the Magpies last beating Man City in the Premier League in January 2019.

The result did not go down well with Guardiola. There was a seemingly angry confrontation with the officials and an intense discussion with Guimaraes after full-time, while Joelinton was also unhappy. However, it was unclear who that was aimed towards.

Image: Pep Guardiola with referee Sam Barrott and his assistants at full time (AP Photo/Jon Super)

For 63 minutes, it felt like neither side wanted to score. The first half was littered with chance after chance, but Barnes made the breakthrough. He was slipped through by Bruno Guimaraes before his finish beat Gianluigi Donnarumma through a packed box.

Man City responded almost immediately. It was a scrappy too - something we aren't used to seeing from a Guardiola team - as Ruben Dias swept home from the second phase of a corner.

But two minutes later - and just seven after his first - Barnes scored again. Nick Woltemade's header found Guimaraes at the back post. His own effort hit the underside of the bar, before landing to the goalscorer. It was then a close range finish from Barnes to put Newcastle back in front.

However, it took almost five minutes for the goal to be given, with two offsides being checked by VAR. However, neither Barnes or Guimaraes was deemed to be off, and the goal was given.

There were also questions over whether Donnarumma was fouled - he immediately went to the referee in the aftermath - but again, this was not given.

"IHe needs to be stronger in this particular moment," Micah Richards said on Saturday Night Football. "You see Barnes on him, but the size of Donnarumma? It's too easy. Not enough contact. Not a foul."

The glut of goals came after a somehow goalless first half. The tone was set inside 26 seconds as Donnarumma was forced to save from Barnes, who inexplicably also poked wide from close range later on.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland too saw chances missed and saved, while Woltemade saw no less than three efforts saved by the Man City goalkeeper.

There were also two penalty shouts from Man City. Phil Foden was challenged by Fabian Schar, but VAR deemed there was not enough contact. There was then a call against Malick Thiaw for handball, but again, nothing was given.

Man City miss the chance to go second and a point behind Arsenal, who play Tottenham on Super Sunday. They remain in third, a point behind Chelsea and four behind the Gunners.

For Newcastle, they are boosted into 14th place on 15 points, four above the relegation places.

The first half misses that have to be seen to be believed...

'Make it make sense' - Dias fumes over second Newcastle goal

Man City defender Ruben Dias told Sky Sports: "We need to make it make sense because where's the sense in their player pushing our goalkeeper outside the goal? What are we allowing, and for how long?

"Sometimes you allow it, sometimes you don't. Where's the rule? What can you actually do?

"The second goal, Gigio is in his place, he's being pushed out. And there's no consequence. It's allowed. I had the chance to see it back, I didn't even realise it on the pitch.

"I found it weird that he was out of position, so we immediately knew something was wrong. But I managed to see the review and it's Barnes pushing him away from the goal. We're so picky with certain contacts, but one like this with the keeper, you allow it? It is what it is. If that's the rule, fine. But let us do the same.

"Back in the day, this was a foul. Now apparently it's allowed. People are going to say I'm finding excuses but it's nothing like it. Today Newcastle were better and they deserved the win. Because of that, they were allowed to score more chances than us. I terms of the rule, there needs to be a rule."

Team news Newcastle made three changes. Kieran Trippier was not in the matchday squad, while Dan Burn served his one match ban after his red card against the Brentford. Sven Botman was on the bench.

Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento all came into the XI.

Man City named the same XI from the victory against Liverpool, doing so for the third game in a row. It is the first time that has happened in four years.

Guardiola coy after angry FT scenes

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports: "Tight game, chances and an entertaining game. But in the end they scored two goals and won.

"In general we were really good. We had chances and the momentum in the second half was much much better, just a little bit we could not finish."

On Donnarumma's complaints about a foul for Newcastle's winner: "If he complained, it's because something wrong happened. The same happened in Bournemouth. It's what it is."

On what he said to Guimaraes at full-time: "I told him how good he is, and the situation with Gigio [Donnarumma] I told him what happened for the previous situations. I think it's fine."

Image: Bruno Guimaraes and Pep Guardiola become involved in a heated exchange at full time

Howe: Win will give us a big lift

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking on Sky Sports: "It's been a long wait for a win against Pep. He's an incredible manager. We're just delighted to win tonight.

"The heart, the endeavour, the attitude of the group pleased me today. Compared to the game against Brentford, where we looked tired, that was a big upturn. Very pleased - it should give us a big lift in a tough Premier League season."

On Barnes' two-goal performance: "I think Harvey is an outstanding player. He's always a goal threat. He could have scored four today with the chances he had. But what I love about Harvey is he's never rattled by missing."

On tactics to beat Man City: "My opinion is whatever strategy you pick, City will make chances. We tried to pick the style that would suit us best. Our centre-halves did so well against Haaland today - we're really pleased with our output."

'Man City didn't have the answers to Newcastle's power'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp: "This result gives Pep Guardiola a lot of problems. Everyone was talking about them as title challengers but we thought this was going to be a massive ask for them today.

They just didn't have the answers to Newcastle's power. That was a real Eddie Howe team performance... The crowd demanded a performance, and I thought they responded brilliantly today.

"Newcastle deserved it in the second half. The midfield battle was always going to be key and Eddie Howe's side won that in the second 45 minutes.

"Joelinton, Guimaraes and Tonali were magnificent. They were too powerful for the Man City midfield. It's a huge three points for Newcastle."

Story of the match in stats...

