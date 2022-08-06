Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory

Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener.

They really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half. The Magpies registered 14 shots - six on target - and had seven corners, but were guilty of being wasteful in front of goal.

Joelinton should have buried at least two of his first-half chances, dragging one wide and seeing another well saved by Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson. Along with fellow debutant Moussa Niakhate, the pair were key in keeping Forest from a opening weekend mauling at St James' Park.

It took something special to break the Nottingham Forest defence. Scott McKenna's clearance fell to Schar, who drove into the space ahead of him with no pressure from the opposing defence, before thundering a shot past Henderson.

Soon after, it was a smart finish from Wilson to make it 2-0. Joelinton picked out the striker inside the area, as he majestically lifted the ball over the goalkeeper's head at the near post, continuing his trend of scoring early on in the season.

It was ultimately an easy three points for Newcastle, who will have ambitions of a European push this season. Nottingham Forest failed to register a shot on target in their first Premier League match since 1999 with a tough start to life back in England's top flight.

How Newcastle cruised to victory

Image: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar celebrates scoring a superb goal

It was one way traffic in the first half, all heading towards Nottingham Forest's goal. Inside four minutes, Allan Saint-Maximin was already testing Joe Worrall down the right flank, eventually finding Joe Willock in midfield. However, the latter's effort was seen behind for a corner.

Newcastle continued to see set-pieces come and go throughout the first half - registering seven corners - with Joelinton seeing a strong shot stopped by Dean Henderson in the 20th minute. The Newcastle man easily turned past former Magpie Jack Colback in midfield, but his fierce strike from range was pushed away by the Forest goalkeeper.

Team news Nick Pope made his Newcastle debut, starting in goal, but fellow summer signing Sven Botman was named among the substitutes. Matt Targett also started for the Magpies after making a permanent move from Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest named SIX of their new signings in their starting XI – Dean Henderson, Neco Williams, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate. Three more of their new faces were also among the subs – Orel Mangala, Taiwo Awoniyi and Giulian Biancone.

Joelinton should have buried Newcastle's best chance of the half 11 minutes later. He made a driving run to the top of the area, but his shot dragged just past the target as the Magpies continued to waste chances.

Nottingham Forest showed a glimpse of what made them Sky Bet Championship play-off winners last season towards the end of the half. Lewis O'Brien picked out Jesse Lingard inside the area, but Schar was there to block the forward's effort. Neco Williams tried to power home the rebound, but it flashed wide.

Just after, Henderson was again called into action to deny Miguel Almiron at the near post. Bruno Guimaraes found him with a sublime pass, but the angle was not enough to beat the goalkeeper.

The second half was a slightly quieter affair, although Newcastle were still dominant, finally making the breakthrough with Schar's smashing strike just before the hour.

Nottingham Forest almost scored their first Premier League goal of the 2022/23 campaign soon after as Williams delivered a lovely ball into the area. Sam Surridge was there, but he directed his header into the turf before it bounced wide.

Newcastle netted their deserved second not long after as they cruised to victory in front of a typically raucous St James' Park, getting off the mark in style.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest FPL stats Goals Schar, Wilson Assists Joelinton Bonus points Schar (3pts), Targett (2pts), Trippier (1pt)

Man of the match - Bruno Guimaraes

Picked up where he left off last season and ran the midfield from start to finish. He is starting to form a great partnership with Miguel Almiron down the wings, which can only develop further. He had the most touches (95), passes completed (62/72) and dribbles completed (4). A truly magical player.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (7), Targett (7), Schar (7), Burn (7), Guimaraes (8), Willock (7), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Wilson (7), Joelinton (8).



Subs used: Longstaff (n/a), Fraser (n/a), Murphy (n/a), Wood (n/a), Botman (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Henderson (7), Williams (6), Niakhate (7), McKenna (6), Worrall (6), Toffolo (5), O'Brien (5), Colback (6), Lingard (5), Johnson (5), Surridge (5).



Subs: Awoniyi (5), Mangala (5), Mighten (n/a).



Wilson makes another fast start

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Wilson has a history of scoring goals early on in a campaign. In the last nine seasons when he has been fit enough to start a season (eight out of nine), Wilson has scored on average five goals in the first eight matchdays of that season.

Overall it works out at an average goals scored per 90 minutes of 0.6 in the first eight matchdays of a season. That compares to a 0.3 average in games over the course of the rest of the season. His body seems to peak after the pre-season period.

After the game, he told Sky Sports: "It was a cheeky finish. There were so many times the ball came across at the near post and I was either too far away or too far in front. That time, I managed to get a connection. You stab at it as a striker at the near post and thankfully, it looped over the goalie.

"I back myself, there's no doubt about that. For me, it's about hitting the ground running and it was a good opportunity to score a goal. Disappointed I didn't score more and it's getting that consistency now and hopefully climb up the league."

Everything points to him and Newcastle starting with a bang.

Opta stats - Newcastle's stellar 2022 continues

Newcastle have earned 41 points in the Premier League in 2022 (P20 W13 D2 L5), the fourth most of any side after Liverpool (52), Tottenham (44) and Manchester City (43).

Nottingham Forest have lost seven consecutive away league matches against Newcastle, a run that started in February 1995.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar has scored 10 Premier League goals, with five of them coming against newly promoted teams - no player with at least 10 goals in the competition has scored a higher percentage against promoted sides.

