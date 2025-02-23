Newcastle 4-3 Nottingham Forest: Alexander Isak scores twice as Magpies move up to fifth in Premier League

Newcastle scored four goals in 11 first-half minutes as they edged a seven-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a 4-3 home win.

Forest took a sixth-minute lead through Callum Hudson-Odoi but Lewis Miley's 23rd-minute equaliser sparked a Newcastle flurry as Jacob Murphy completed the comeback two minutes later followed by Alexander Isak's double, which saw him reach 50 Premier League goals.

But Forest threatened a stunning second-half comeback as Nikola Milenkovic pulled one back in the 63rd minute before Ryan Yates hit a 90th-minute goal as Newcastle survived a nervy ending to move up to fifth in the Premier League and level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (5); Livramento (6), Schar (6), Burn (6), Hall (8); Willock (7), Guimaraes (7), Miley (7); Murphy (7), Isak (8), Gordon (6).



Subs: Tonali (6), Barnes (6), Wilson (n/a).



Nott'm Forest: Sels (5); Aina (5), Milenkovic (7), Murillo (6), Williams (5); Anderson (6), Dominguez (6); Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (6), Hudson-Odoi (7); Wood (6).



Subs: Yates (7), Sangare (6).



Player of the Match: Lewis Hall.

Forest, who remain third but are now only three points ahead of Newcastle, made a fast start at St James' Park as Hudson-Odoi capitalised on Murphy's error to fire in from outside the box.

But on his first Premier League start of the season, Miley struck a low leveller before Murphy atoned for his error by bundling home Newcastle's second two and a half minutes later.

Team news Newcastle made three changes from the defeat at Manchester City as Nick Pope returned in goal ahead of Martin Dubravka for his first league appearance since December 7.

Lewis Miley was handed his first league start of the season, while Tino Livramento started at right-back as Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali dropped to the bench.

Forest changed two from the loss at Fulham, with Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in for Morato and Danilo.

The Magpies were then awarded a penalty after VAR sent referee Jarred Gillett to the pitchside monitor following an Ola Aina handball, and Isak converted the 33rd-minute spot-kick.

The Sweden international scored his second 111 seconds later with a cool one-on-one finish seeing him reach 50 Premier League goals in just 76 appearances - only six players in the competition's history have hit that tally faster - while it was his 19th Premier League goal of the season, with only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (24) netting more.

Newcastle, however, took their foot off the gas in the second half as they failed to have a shot on target, allowing Forest to get themselves back into it as Milenkovic hooked home before Yates' low strike set up a tense finish.

But Forest could not find a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as they lost three straight away league games for the first time since December 2023.

Howe: We didn't manage the game well

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"I am trying to control my thoughts and stay positive. We have won the game and that is what we needed to do. I thought it was a great performance in the first half and we were everything we weren't at Manchester City.

"We didn't manage the game well but overall we are happy with the win.

"It was always a difficult game and when they took the early lead you know you have a big task. I thought we were great with the ball and looked dynamic, but then a couple of frailties showed in terms of defending set plays.

"When you win and you have things to improve, that is a good starting point. That's what I'll take away from today.

"We can reflect on that 45 minutes and there are things that we can do better. We pride ourselves on doing better and getting the details right.

"It feels like we lost the game, but we won the game and got points over Nottingham Forest."

Miley: We all want to be in the Champions League

Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'd describe it as a hectic game. We played really well in the first half and put ourselves under pressure in the second. I'm really glad we've got the win. We're pushing for Europe now.

"We were under pressure a bit and it was quite scrappy in the second half. But at least we got the win.

"We all want to be in the Champions League. That's where we want to get to as a team.

"It's a really big win and this is a step forward. We need to go on now and keep looking forward."

Nuno: I didn't recognise team in first half

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to Sky Sports:

"First half, clearly Newcastle better. The second half was better but unfortunately not enough. Too bad, too soon.

"It's about trying to settle down, calm down and try to be ourselves. In the first half I didn't recognise our team. In the second half we were much better.

"I don't know, this is what I'm going to work on now. This is a game which is good to reflect on.

"We made mistakes. Newcastle made mistakes also. But it was two totally different halves. We started well, we scored, and they just rolled over us.

"There was nothing else in the first half about us. Every time Newcastle had the ball they scored.

"I wish there was 10 minutes added on. We needed that time. We were on top, Newcastle were on the ropes. With 10 minutes I think we can get something from this game."

Opta stats: Seven-goal thriller delivers stunning stats

Nottingham Forest were only the sixth side ever to go 1-0 up in a Premier League game but then trail by 3+ goals at half-time, after Wimbledon v Aston Villa in February 1995, Newcastle v Man Utd in April 2003, Norwich v Aston Villa in March 2014, Arsenal v Liverpool in December 2018, and Man Utd v Tottenham in October 2020.

Newcastle have won 13 of their last 16 games in all competitions (L3); since the first match in this period on December 14th, this is the most wins by any Premier League side.

Lewis Miley's goal (aged 18) assisted by Lewis Hall (aged 20) was the first time Newcastle had a Premier League goal both scored and assisted by players aged 20 or younger since January 2007 against Manchester United, when David Edgar (19) was assisted by James Milner (20).

Newcastle's Alexander Isak scored his 49th and 50th Premier League goals, making him the highest-scoring Swedish player in the competition's history, overtaking Freddie Ljungberg (48).

Since the start of last season, no player has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi (7), who has scored all four of his league goals this season from beyond the 18-yard area.

