Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes goals pile pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Second-half goals from Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes sealed a 2-0 win for Newcastle over Nottingham Forest to pile the pressure on winless Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has now gone seven games without a win. The question marks over his future will dominate the international break after claiming a solitary point from his first four league matches to leave Forest just above the relegation zone.

The Forest head coach, who was already on thin ice heading into this game, dispensed of Angeball at St James' Park and set up to defend with a back five but once their stubborn resistance was broken the Australian had no answers.

Guimaraes' stunning strike just before the hour evaded Forest keeper Matz Sels to open the scoring and Newcastle doubled their lead from the penalty spot late in the game through club-record signing Nick Woltemade for his third goal in three games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Woltemade scores a brilliant penalty to double Newcastle's lead in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest

Newcastle had made their worst start to a league season under Eddie Howe, with just one victory under their belts before this game, but after their thrashing of Belgian side Union SG in midweek they seem to be gathering momentum.

Carra: It will be a long international break for Ange

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"It's gonna be a long two weeks for Ange Postecoglou to get those players back, a few of them may go away on international duty.

"So it's been a really tough start for him. Tough season last season, he went out with a bang with what happened at Tottenham, with a trophy. Fantastic way to go out for him.

"But for the majority of last season, he was in this position, losing games of football. Uncomfortable, isn't it for him right now until he gets that first win on the board, and he's going to have to wait another couple of weeks at the very least."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?