Newcastle vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be fit to face Southampton on Saturday.

The Frenchman emerged from Wednesday night's Carabao Cup defeat by Burnley, during which he was introduced as a second-half substitute, with a minor foot injury, but head coach Steve Bruce is confident he will be available.

Defender Paul Dummett is back in training after a calf problem and midfielder Isaac Hayden could return from a knee injury but keepers Martin Dubravka (foot) and Karl Darlow (Covid-19) are still out and Jonjo Shelvey is working his way back from a calf strain.

Southampton striker Stuart Armstrong will miss the trip to the north east.

The former Celtic midfielder has a calf problem, and is yet to return to first-team training.

Will Smallbone remains out with long-term knee trouble, while the St James' Park clash could come too soon for new recruit Lyanco.

We look ahead to matchweek 3 in the Premier League as Liverpool host Chelsea, Arsenal travel to Manchester City and Wolves take on Manchester United

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Newcastle United

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw against Manchester United

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

I'm all over Newcastle here at the prices on offer.

To my eye and when assessing all the key performance data metrics, they are simply a better team than Southampton and carry much more of an attacking threat in the final third. When you also factor in home advantage and the way Saints defended set-plays last weekend in the draw with Manchester United, the 6/4 with Sky Bet has got my name all over it.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side conceded a whopping 1.36 expected goal figure via United's corners and free-kicks last weekend with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Nemanja Matic all squandering good probability chances. Richarlison also managed to score via a recycled corner that Southampton didn't deal with in their opening weekend defeat at Everton. I have big reservations about the Saints in that department and if Newcastle can get their delivery right through Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey, good opportunities should drop their way.

It's worth keeping across the Newcastle teamsheet as Federico Fernandez (28/1 with Sky Bet) and Ciaran Clark (12/1 with Sky Bet) are both runners to score via a header.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to win (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 16 home Premier League games against Southampton (W12 D3), going down 2-1 in January 2015. The Magpies have won their last four home Premier League matches against Saints.

Southampton have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle, winning the other 2-0 at St Mary's in November 2020.

Newcastle have won 14 Premier League home games against Southampton - against no side have they won more at St James' Park in the competition.

Newcastle have lost both of their opening two league games in four of the last six seasons, but haven't lost each of their first three to a league campaign since 1999-00 under Ruud Gullit. Their third league game of that campaign was also against Southampton.

Newcastle have lost three of their last four home league games (W1), as many as in their previous 11 at St James' Park (W3 D5 L3). The Magpies have kept just two clean sheets in their last 24 home league games, doing against Liverpool in December 2020 (0-0) and Sheffield United in May (1-0).

Since Ralph Hasenhüttl took charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped 62 points from winning positions in the Premier League, at least 12 more than any other side in that time. Indeed, Saints have opened the scoring in both of their league matches this season, but failed to win either (D1 L1).

Southampton have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games (W1), including each of the last six in a row. They last lost seven consecutive away league games between November 2004 and February 2005, in the season they were relegated from the Premier League.

Southampton's Theo Walcott has been involved in more Premier League goals against Newcastle than he has any other side in the competition (11 - 5 goals, 6 assists). Five of these goal involvements came in a single game back in December 2012 (3 goals, 2 assists).

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) has created more chances in the opening two Premier League games this season than Newcastle's Matt Ritchie (9). He created four chances against West Ham and five against Aston Villa, while the last Newcastle player to create 4+ chances in three consecutive Premier League games was Moussa Sissoko in October 2015.

Southampton striker Adam Armstrong - who made 15 top-flight appearances for Newcastle between March 2014 and May 2015 - scored in his first away Premier League appearance for Saints in their 3-1 defeat at Everton. However, he has ended on the losing side in all nine of his away Premier League appearances, with only Josip Drmic (11) and Junior Lewis (12) playing in more without avoiding defeat.

