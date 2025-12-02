Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur; Premier League
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.
St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance52,007.
Newcastle United 2
- B Guimarães (71st minute)
- A Gordon (86th minute pen)
Tottenham Hotspur 2
- C Romero (78th minute, 95th minute)
Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham: Cristian Romero's double rescues point for Spurs to ease pressure on Thomas Frank
Report and free match highlights as Cristian Romero scored two equalisers as Spurs rescued a 2-2 draw at Newcastle; The point ends a run of three straight defeats in all compeitions for Tottenham as the pressure on Thomas Frank is eased
Tuesday 2 December 2025 22:51, UK
Cristian Romero's last-gasp overhead kick rescued Tottenham, who twice fell behind, a dramatic point with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle to help ease the pressure on boss Thomas Frank.
In what was a frantic finale at St James' Park, Anthony Gordon's controversial penalty (86) looked to be condemning Spurs to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.
However, Romero (78), who had earlier cancelled out Bruno Guimaraes' opener (71), popped up with his second equaliser of the night in stoppage time (90+5).
His scuffed overhead kick, just Spurs' second shot on target of the night, trickled through a crowded penalty area and past Aaron Ramsdale to seal a share of the spoils, which quietens the unrest at Tottenham down for now.
Romero to the rescue!
Newcastle started quickly and controlled the first half, enjoying the better chances, but it wasn't until the 71st minute that they broke the deadlock.
Spurs had frustrated the hosts and Howe was forced into bringing his captain Guimaraes, who started on the bench, into the action, and he found the breakthrough for his side. Gordon's cross was flicked into the path of Guimaraes, who hit a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.
Following a triple substitution, with Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Xavi Simons introduced, Spurs suddenly levelled seven minutes later when Kudus' cross was flicked home by the head of the diving Romero.
A chaotic final 10 minutes saw Newcastle awarded a penalty after VAR intervention when Rodrigo Bentancur grappled with Dan Burn at the back post from a corner and Gordon made no mistake from the spot to fire Newcastle back in front in the 86th minute.
The drama wasn't over, however, when Aaron Ramsdale's punch from a Spurs corner reached Romero and the skipper's acrobatic effort bounced through the box and into the bottom corner at the death.
'Spurs showed real character'
Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp thought Frank's side showed real character in batting back for a draw at St James' Park, singling out Romero's leadership.
"Spurs showed tremendous character because it hasn't been going their way," he told Sky Sports.
"They weren't perfect by any stretch but they had a captain and a leader who grabbed that game by the scruff of the neck. Two great goals, certainly the first one was a world-class diving header, the second one a shinaldo!
"It was exactly what Spurs needed. They got back into the game and showed real character.
"It was always going to be difficult at Newcastle, especially the way Eddie Howe's side played at Everton. They had to fight, they had to show some character and they had to show some desire. Romer came to the fore.
"Spurs now have something to build on, but there's no point in producing battling display like that and then not show up against Brentford. They now have to go on the front foot a bit more. If Frank wants to get more of a bond with the Spurs fans, they need to see some attacking football.
"But it is a good result. It will just dampen the noise around the manager but they have to capitalise against Brentford at the weekend."