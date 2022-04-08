Newcastle 1-0 Wolves: Chris Wood penalty moves Magpies one step closer to safety

Newcastle moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone as Chris Wood's penalty secured a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Friday Night Football.

Eddie Howe's side dominated at St James' Park with Wolves delivering a sub-par performance, but had to wait until the 72nd minute until they got their breakthrough as Wood sent Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Wood won the spot-kick after cleverly waiting for contact from the onrushing Sa before scoring his first goal at St James' Park since his £25m move from Burnley in January.

Wood thought he had scored after 23 minutes - bundling the ball in from close range following some calamitous defending from Willy Boly and Jonny Otto - but VAR later ruled the goal out for an offside on Bruno Guimaraes in the build-up.

Newcastle were forced into an early substitution after 12 minutes as Ryan Fraser picked up an apparent muscle injury and was replaced by Miguel Almiron.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Krafth (6), Schar (7), Burn (7), Targett (7), Shelvey (7), Joelinton (6), Guimaraes (8), Fraser (N/A), Saint-Maximin (7), Wood (8).



Subs: Almiron (6), Longstaff (N/A) Murphy (N/A)



Wolves:Sa (5), Jonny (5), Kilman (5), Coady (5), Boly (5), Marcal (5), Cundle (4), Moutinho (5), Trincao (5), Silva (5), Hwang (5).



Subs: Neto (N/A), Campbell (N/A), Ait-Nouri (N/A)



The result ends a three-game losing run for the Magpies, who took a big step towards securing their Premier League safety with a fine performance on their first return to St James' Park for over a month.

"It's getting closer," Wood told Sky Sports when asked about Newcastle's safety. "It's a very nice position to be in."

Team news Leander Dendoncker (illness) and Daniel Podence (foot) dropped out of the Wolves squad

Teenager Luke Cundle and Hwang Hee-Chan replaced them in the starting XI

Raul Jimenez (suspension) and Ruben Neves (knee) remain out

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock (knee) replaced by Bruno Guimaraes

Emil Krafth came in for Javier Manquillo at right-back

Wolves failed to register a shot on target until the 81st minute - finishing the game with two - as they missed the chance to move up to sixth and to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham.

"That is any lingering hope of Champions League football out the window," former Wolves striker Don Goodman said on Sky Sports commentary. "They haven't deserved it, they've been really poor."

Man of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes

Sky Sports' Don Goodman:

"Bruno Guimaraes has literally been everywhere. Carried the ball, tackled, made good passes, interceptions, ticked every box. He's been brilliant."

What's next?

Newcastle United

Leicester City Sunday 17th April 1:30pm Kick off 2:15pm

Newcastle host Leicester next Sunday at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.15pm.

Wolves don't have a fixture next weekend due to Manchester City's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, and are next scheduled to be in action at Burnley on Sunday April 24 at 2pm.