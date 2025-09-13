Newcastle 1-0 Wolves: Nick Woltemade's debut goal hands Magpies first Premier League win of season

Club-record signing Nick Woltemade scored on his Newcastle debut as Eddie Howe's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 to register a first Premier League win of the season.

Woltemade - who had hoped to be joined in attack by fellow debutant Yoane Wissa, only for the new signing to miss out with a knee injury picked up on international duty - was bought to replace the outgoing Alexander Isak after the Swede's record-breaking Deadline Day departure to Liverpool.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Schar (6), Burn (6), Livramento (8), Guimaraes (8), Tonali (7), Joelinton (8), Murphy (9), Woltemade (8), Barnes (7)



Subs used: Botman (7), Osula (6), Elanga (7), Willock (6)



Wolves: Johnstone (8), Agbadou (7), Mosquera (6), Toti (6), Bueno (6), Andre (5), J Gomes (6), Krejci (5), R Gomes (7), Arokodare (6), Hwang (6)



Subs used: Munetsi (5), Bellegarde (7), Arias (6), Lopez (7), Tchatchoua (6)



Player of the match: Jacob Murphy

And the giant striker wasted little time making an impact in the north east with a brilliant first-half winner that sent St James' Park into delirium.

Team news headlines Woltemade made his Newcastle debut | Joelinton & Barnes recalled

Arokodare & Krejci handed Wolves debuts, while Sa dropped for Johnstone

The giant Germany international powered home Jacob Murphy's lofted cross to the back post past Sam Johnstone, starting in place of the dropped Jose Sa, to increase the pressure on Wolves manager Vitor Pereira.

The visitors, who started strongly, forcing two excellent early stops from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, have now lost their opening four games of a league campaign for the first time in their history to remain bottom of the table.

Image: Woltemade wheels away in celebration

However, there was only one name on everyone's lips at full-time at St James', that of their new 23-year-old forward, who made the home faithful forget all about their former striking hero as Newcastle moved up to ninth in the table.

'Woltemade & Wissa could outscore Isak'

Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday:

"Like he said, he couldn't wish for anything better. Newcastle brought him in with Wissa - the fans will be wondering whether those two can outscore Isak!

"He reminds me of 'Crouchy' - tall, nice touches and good on the ball.

Image: Woltemade headed Newcastle in front

"If I was Eddie Howe I'd be telling him 'get in the box!'"

Woltemade: I didn't know what to do - I was just happy!

Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade to Sky Sports:

"It was a great debut - can't be better. We won, I scored, we did well. It's really important that we won.

"'Murph' told me be ready for the cross and it came to me beautifully.

"I didn't know what to do [after I scored] - I was just happy!"

Howe: We needed the win

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to Sky Sports:

"Massive, massive win for us. The lads performed very well. Hard-fought, disciplined, we could have scored more - but we'll take the win however it came.

"They put us under pressure in the first five minutes, but after that we got control of the game. A great cross from Murphy and great to see Nick score.

Image: Woltemade celebrates his goal

"[Woltemade] is a very good finisher - very clever. He can get a lot of goals with his head too.

"We needed the win. With Barcelona on the horizon you don't get many chances in this league, but we're happy with the three points today."

Story of the game in stats...