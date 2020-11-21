Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea: Blues go top of the Premier League

Chelsea moved top of the Premier League for the first time under Frank Lampard - for a few hours at least - with a routine 2-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday.

Federico Fernandez's early own goal gave Chelsea the lead at St. James' Park before Timo Werner's stunning assist set up Tammy Abraham to seal the points midway through the second half.

Newcastle hit the bar through Sean Longstaff after Abraham's strike but the hosts were well off the pace throughout as they slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Chelsea's fifth consecutive victory extends their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games and lifts them above Leicester into top spot on goal difference ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. Newcastle remain 13th.

How Chelsea cruised on Tyneside

Image: Ben Chilwell celebrates with Chelsea team-mates after Federico Fernandez's own goal

Chelsea's international players showed little sign of fatigue as they raced into an early lead at St. James' Park.

Karl Darlow prevented Werner and Abraham from breaking the deadlock with two fine saves inside the opening 10 minutes, but the Newcastle goalkeeper was helpless when Fernandez bundled Mason Mount's cross into his own net while under pressure from Ben Chilwell.

Fernandez and Newcastle appealed for a push in the build-up, but a VAR check found no infringement from Chilwell, and the goal was allowed to stand as the centre-back registered his fifth Premier League own goal since making his debut in the competition in 2014.

Team news Ciaran Clark made his first appearance of the season and Joelinton, Isaac Hayden and Javier Manquillo returned as Newcastle made four change from the defeat at Southampton.

Antonio Rudiger replaced Thiago Silva for his first Premier League appearance of the season in Chelsea’s only change from the win over Sheffield United.

Newcastle's reluctance to engage Chelsea saw the visitors assume complete control of the contest, and they should have doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Werner dragged a gilt-edge opportunity wide after Abraham had released him through on goal.

N'Golo Kante's brilliant block prevented Allan Saint-Maximin from restoring parity as Newcastle grew as the interval approached, but Chelsea kept the hosts at arm's length.

Fabian Schar replaced the injured Jamaal Lascelles at half-time and endured a torrid time as Werner tormented the Newcastle defence.

Image: Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring for Chelsea vs Newcastle

The Switzerland international was let off the hook after having his pocket picked by Werner, who opted to square for Hakim Ziyech instead of shooting and allowed the covering Newcastle defence to break up the move.

Kurt Zouma nodded a header wide as Chelsea pushed for a game-clinching second, and it came in stunning fashion on 65 minutes.

Werner burst through the Newcastle midfield with a stunning 75-yard break that left Schar trailing in his wake before slotting Abraham in behind for him to score for the third game running.

Longstaff's stunning 30-yard drive which rattled the woodwork but failed to inspire a late Newcastle comeback on an afternoon which belonged to Chelsea from the first whistle.

Opta stats - Chelsea on the up

Chelsea have won 26 Premier League games against Newcastle United - only versus Tottenham Hotspur (30) have they won more games in the competition.

Newcastle have lost five of their last seven home matches in the Premier League (W2), as many as in the previous 25.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has won just two of his 24 Premier League games as manager against Chelsea (D5 L17), losing eight of his last nine such encounters (W1).

Édouard Mendy has registered seven clean sheets in his nine appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, with today's shutout his fourth in five Premier League games.

Chelsea have kept three consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since October 2018.

Timo Werner has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions (8 goals, 3 assists).

Man of the Match - Tammy Abraham

Since the start of last season, Tammy Abraham has scored 23 goals in all competitions, 11 more than any other Chelsea player.

