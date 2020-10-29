Newcastle vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is a major doubt for the Premier League visit of table-topping Everton.

The centre-back was withdrawn in the closing stages of last week's 1-1 draw at Wolves because of a foot injury that leaves him touch and go to face the early pace-setters in the league.

Steve Bruce said: "We've only got one major concern from last week: the captain, who limped off. He's got a foot injury and we'll see how he is in the next 48 hours. But everyone else is OK."

The Longstaff brothers - Matty and Sean - are available following a thigh complaint and a bout of tonsillitis respectively. Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his hernia but Isaac Hayden returns to contention, having not been risked at Molineux because of a hamstring niggle. Winger Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

1:54 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek seven of the Premier League

Everton will be without James Rodriguez for Sunday's trip to St James' Park as the league leaders look to return to winning ways.

Rodriguez played the whole 90 minutes against Saints despite Ancelotti raising concerns over his fitness before the game but he will miss out this weekend.

0:39 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says James Rodriguez is out of Sunday's trip to Newcastle but he will be back for next week's match against Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti said: "He has played all the games. He had a little problem, so he needs to rest for this game and he will be available for the next game."

However, good news for Everton is the return of Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite, although Seamus Coleman remains sidelined through injury while Richarlison and Lucas Digne are suspended.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Everton Sunday 1st November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Newcastle vs Everton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Everton in the Premier League

This is a fixture where my value-seeking tendencies in assessing the betting market heavily influence my decision on the outcome. Do I think Everton are the more likely winners of this one? Yes, just about. But at odds-on, it is not a price I want to get involved in, especially with Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Richarlison all ruled out - the service from wide areas into the deadly Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be lacking.

Digne is an underrated part of Everton's attacking make-up; he has grabbed the most assists (13), created the most chances (154) and delivered the most crosses (344) for Everton since he joined the club.

0:37 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says it is 'refreshing' to see Everton competing with the tradition 'Big Six' at the top of the table

I am tentative about completely trusting the Toon though, despite 11/4 for a home win looking very fair. Steve Bruce's men have faced the most shots (102) and shots on target (41) than any team in the Premier League. Fence job for me.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Newcastle in the Premier League

Newcastle have won just two of their last 15 Premier League meetings with Everton (D3 L10), winning 3-2 in home games in both December 2014 and March 2019.

Only at West Ham (11) have Everton won more Premier League away games than they have vs Newcastle (8), with six of their eight victories at St James' Park coming in their last nine visits.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last seven Premier League home games (D2 L4), failing to keep a clean sheet in this run and conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game. The Magpies haven't failed to record a shutout in eight successive PL matches at St James' Park since February 2014.

Everton have only drawn one Premier League away game during Carlo Ancelotti's reign, winning six and losing six, with the stalemate coming against West Ham in January.

Everton have had a player sent off in their last two Premier League games (Richarlison and Lucas Digne); the Toffees are looking to avoid being the 10th side to see red in three successive outings, the last being Watford in December 2017.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than he has versus any other opponent (4), netting his four goals in his last three games against the Magpies.

Only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (18) has created more goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season than Everton's James Rodríguez (17), with the Colombian providing a league-high three assists from set-plays so far.

Pitch to Post Preview: Jamie Redknapp on Man Utd v Arsenal; plus Liverpool's CB options, and will Everton bounce back?

Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith on this week's show to look ahead to Sunday's showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal and says there are more questions than answers at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his 100th game in charge.

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest on Liverpool's injury problems and discusses the young players who could cover at centre-back.

And Sky Sports statistician Matt Cheetham picks out the numbers which explain why Everton's defeat at Southampton could just be a blip, and makes his bold Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox