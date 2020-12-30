Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool: Karl Darlow heroics ensure Magpies battle to deserved point

Liverpool reopened their three-point lead at the Premier League summit but they were held to a 0-0 draw by a valiant Newcastle at St James' Park.

Mohamed Salah missed two opportunities to turn the champions' advantage at the turn of the year into a more handsome one, but the hosts were inspired by goalkeeper Karl Darlow and his spirited Newcastle defenders.

Fabian Schar produced a goal-line clearance to deny Sadio Mane in the second period to ensure that Liverpool enter 2021 having failed to beat four of the bottom seven in their opening 16 games.

The year ends with Jurgen Klopp's side three points clear at the top of the Premier League from Manchester United, who have a game in hand, with Leicester third and Everton in fourth, but also with a game in hand.

Alisson kept out Ciaran Clark's header in the closing stages but the result is enough to move Newcastle up to 14th following the first goalless stalemate between the sides in 74 meetings, dating back to February 1974.

Player ratings Newcastle: Darlow (9), Clark (8), Fernandez (8), Schar (8), Yedlin (7), Matthew Longstaff (7), Hayden (7), Ritchie (7), Joelinton (7), Wilson (8), Murphy (6).



Subs: Lewis (n/a), Almiron (6).



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Phillips (6), Fabinho (6), Robertson (7), Jones (6), Henderson (6), Milner (6), Salah (5), Firmino (6), Mane (6).



Subs: Wijnaldum (6), Thiago (6), Shaqiri (n/a).



Man of the match: Karl Darlow.

Bruce's courageous approach rewarded

Steve Bruce described the "mass hysteria" and criticism received after Newcastle's defeat by Brentford last week as unjust, but following their now-annual loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, the Magpies were looking to extend their four-match unbeaten Premier League run in home fixtures against the reigning champions.

Nathaniel Phillips was handed only his third league appearance for Liverpool with Klopp's defensive resources having been further depleted by the loss of Joel Matip, and Newcastle started brightly with Callum Wilson forcing two saves from keeper Alisson inside the opening 12 minutes.

However, Liverpool might have taken the lead 11 minutes before the break when Salah stabbed wide having seemingly done the hard work, and it took a fine reaction save from Darlow to deny Roberto Firmino in stoppage time and ensure the sides headed back to the dressing rooms with the scoreline still 0-0.

Team news Steve Bruce made just one change to the Newcastle starting XI that lost 2-0 at Manchester City as Callum Wilson shook off an ankle injury to replace Miguel Almiron alongside Joelinton up front. Former Liverpool duo Andy Carroll and Jonjo Shelvey were named among the substitutes.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to his Liverpool side as Joel Matip was replaced by Nathaniel Phillips while Georginio Wijnaldum dropped to the bench in place of James Milner. Thiago Alcantara was named in a matchday squad for the first time since he sustained a knee injury in the 2-2 draw with Everton on October 17.

Liverpool arrived on Tyneside unbeaten in 11 league games since the aberration of a result at Aston Villa, and they had a good chance to break the deadlock nine minutes into the restart when Mane rose to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's set-piece but his header flashed into the side-netting.

Klopp continued to cut a frustrated figure midway through the second period when Firmino released Salah but the Egyptian could only direct his shot a yard wide of Darlow's right-hand post, and the Liverpool boss was perplexed again when Firmino headed wide after Darlow's misjudged the flight of another Alexander-Arnold corner.

Thiago Alcantara was introduced by Klopp as Newcastle continued to tire, and it was through the same source that Liverpool probed. After Darlow was unable to claim Alexander-Arnold's cross, Mane's inadvertent effort was hooked off the line superbly by Fabian Schar.

It very nearly got much better for the Magpies 11 minutes from time when Clark met Matt Ritchie's free-kick with a downward header which Alisson had to turn away.

Darlow's heroics were called upon again with four minutes remaining as Firmino's thumping header was saved low to his right by the Newcastle stopper, who rose to his feet to complete the clearance. The hosts rode their luck, but their courageous approach was rewarded.

What the managers said

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "We rode our luck at times and my goalkeeper's made a few saves when you have to if you're playing one of the best teams in Europe.

"But their goalkeeper made one or two saves too. The players stuck at it and got their reward. We needed to improve on the ball and we gave it away cheaply late on but that's the tiredness and the fatigue setting in as they did one hell of a shift."

On Darlow: "The jersey's his at the moment. There's no disputing that his form has been fantastic all season."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "We created some big chances, but we didn't use them. But I liked the game. There are different draws and this is not once we are happy with the result but I'm happy with the performance. It's disappointing but it is how it is.

"Newcastle went down and Schar had a few moments where he felt something. It broke the rhythm, but they defended with all they had. We played super football. Mo had a chance and first half we already had big chances, so we will just have to respect the result.

"I have not a lot of wrong things to say about the performance apart from the finishing. In moments, we have to be better and then we will win more football games. The position in the table at the moment is nice but it doesn't mean anything right now as we've drawn the last two games. We're in as good a mood as possible. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade out of it and that's what we're trying to do at the moment."

Man of the match - Karl Darlow

Liverpool's poor finishing combined with exceptional goalkeeping ensured Newcastle claimed their point. Darlow made a wonderful save in the opening half to deny Salah and he came up with the goods again as Firmino's late header was kept out.

With Martin Dubravka named on the substitutes' bench following his long lay-off, it was vital for the 30-year-old to produce a commanding display, and he delivered in style.

"It's a terrific effort from us," Darlow told Amazon Prime. "We had Man City away and Liverpool at home. I felt we stayed in the game there and then we've grinded out a point against the champions. Credit to the lads having played two top sides in four days.

"I'm just pleased to be out there doing what I can for the team. It's a clean sheet that I've been desperate for as I've only had a couple. Hopefully we can use this and take it into the game with Leicester next.

"Hopefully I can keep performing as I have been and if that gets me into England contention then I'd be over the moon. Leicester will be another tough game so we will need to recover in order to keep moving up the table."

Spirited Magpies - Opta stats

Newcastle have gained their first point against Liverpool in the Premier League since October 2017 (1-1), ending a run of five consecutive defeats.

Newcastle and Liverpool have played out a goalless draw for the first time in 74 matches in all competitions, last doing so in a top-flight game in February 1974.

Liverpool have failed to win their final league game of a calendar year for the first time in seven years, winning each of their previous six since a 1-2 defeat to Chelsea in 2013.

Newcastle have kept their first Premier League clean sheet in 14 games against a side starting the day top of the table - since April 2011 (0-0 V Man Utd).

