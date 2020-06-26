Newcastle vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (kick-off 6.30pm).

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will run the rule over several players before naming his team for Sunday's last-eight clash with holders Manchester City.

Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie both limped out of Wednesday night's 1-1 Premier League draw with Aston Villa having suffered soft tissue injuries, and will be assessed.

Bruce hopes fellow midfielder Matty Longstaff has shaken off a thigh problem, while older brother Sean has been nursing a muscle strain, and defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are working their way back to full fitness.

0:46 Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff has been offered a new Newcastle deal and it is now down to him to accept it

Manchester City are without Fernandinho through suspension after his sending off at Chelsea on Thursday - a game that finally sealed the title for Liverpool.

The Brazilian, who has deputised at centre-back for most of the season, is beginning a two-match ban, but defender John Stones will be assessed after a foot injury.

Midfielder Phil Foden (thigh) and defender Eric Garcia (head) will also be checked, but full-back Joao Cancelo could be out after a knock and record goalscorer Sergio Aguero (knee) is sidelined.

0:36 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Ilkay Gundogan has the intelligence needed to play as a striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals with our dedicated live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Opta stats

This is the first FA Cup encounter between Newcastle and Manchester City since the fifth round in 2001-02, when the Magpies won 1-0 via a Nolberto Solano strike.

Since a run of 16 wins in 18 games against Newcastle in all competitions (D1 L1), Man City are winless in their last two (D1 L1), last going three without a win in September 2005.

Newcastle United haven't reached the FA Cup semi-final since 2004-05 under Graeme Souness, with this their first quarter-final tie since March 2006 against Chelsea, a 1-0 defeat.

Since losing to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2018, Manchester City have won their last nine FA Cup matches by an aggregate score of 35-4, winning their three games against fellow Premier League opponents in this run 12-0.

Newcastle United haven't faced the FA Cup holders since the 2004-05 semi-final, losing 4-1 to Man Utd. However, the last time the Magpies eliminated the holders was back in 1956-57 against Manchester City.

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has scored 20 FA Cup goals since the start of the 2011-12 season - five more than any other player. Agüero has also scored 15 goals in 14 appearances against Newcastle, averaging a goal every 62 minutes.

Newcastle's Miguel Almirón has scored more FA Cup goals than any other Premier League player this season, netting four times from just six shots on target in the competition.

Should they win this match, Manchester City will become only the sixth team to win 10 consecutive FA Cup matches and only the third since the turn of the 20th century, after Aston Villa (10 between 1913 and 1914) and Chelsea (13 between 2009 and 2011).

Quarter-finals: June 27/28

Semi-finals: July 18/19

Final: August 1