Diego Maradona reflects on struggles with addiction after joining Mexican club Dorados

0:29 Diego Maradona has reflected on his past struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism Diego Maradona has reflected on his past struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism

Diego Maradona insists he is ready to settle down after agreeing to become the new manager of Mexican club Dorados.

The 57-year-old, who has publicly struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism, was forced to reassure fans over his health earlier this year after being reportedly hospitalised during the recent World Cup in Russia.

Maradona admits he has long suffered with a "sickness", alluding to his former struggles with addiction, but says he is ready for a healthy new beginning in Mexico after joining the second division side.

Maradona was unveiled as the new manager of Mexican club Dorados on Monday

"I want to give Dorados what I lost when I was sick," said Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986.

"I was sick for 14 years. Now I want to see the sun, I want to go to bed at night.

"I never even used to go to bed. I didn't even know what a pillow was. That's why I accepted the offer from Dorados."

Maradona has previously enjoyed spells in charge of the Argentinian national side, in addition to Emirati clubs Al Wasl and Fujairah.

The 57-year-old was presented to the club's supporters in Sinaloa

The former Barcelona and Napoli midfielder was also recently appointed chairman of Belarusian side Dinamo Brest, although that position is now in doubt following his move to Mexico.

"I want to spend a long time [at Dorados]," said Maradona, after being unveiled as the club's new manager on Monday.

"People can say a lot of things, but... I was heading downhill, I was eating myself up, it was a step backward, and football is a step forward.

"All that changed thanks to my daughters."