Scottish FA ask IFAB to clarify red card law

The Scottish FA are concerned about the interpretation of the recent rule changes by the IFAB

The Scottish FA has written to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to ask for "clarification" on the red card law, following a number of disputed high-profile incidents in the Scottish top flight this season.

Elements of the international rule book were changed prior to the start of the domestic season, and a Scottish FA source has told Sky Sports News it would be "remiss of the Association to not seek guidance in light of recent events".

Sky Sports News understands the Scottish FA are concerned about the guidance of interpretation of these new rules, with added focus on the used of the word "brutality".

Alfredo Morelos was sent off in Rangers' Scottish Premiership opener at Aberdeen

The sending off of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos at Aberdeen and the dismissal of Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker against Hearts, along with a number of other incidents, have been sent by the SFA to the IFAB for examination.

It is unclear when the Scottish FA expect a response to their request.

