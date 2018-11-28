By Richard Morgan
Football journalist - @Richiereds1976
Champions League permutations: What Liverpool and Tottenham must do to progress
Last Updated: 28/11/18 9:19am
With only two group games left to play in the Champions League, we take a look at just what Liverpool and Tottenham need to do in order to progress to the knockout phase of Europe's premier club competition.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United secured their places in the last-16 on Tuesday night. However, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino's side still have work to do if they want to be in the hat for December's draw.
This is exactly what Liverpool and Spurs must do to reach the next phase of the Champions League...
Group B
- Tottenham have to beat Inter Milan at home on Matchday Five to stay in the competition
- If Tottenham beat Inter by better than 2-1 - the score when the sides met on Matchday One - they can progress on head to head by matching Inter's result at home to PSV when they travel to already-qualified Barcelona on Matchday Six
- However, if Tottenham beat Inter by worse than 2-1 - eg, 3-2, meaning the Italians would have scored more away goals - they would need to better their result in the final round of games
- If Tottenham beat Inter 2-1, they must match Inter's result on Matchday Six and record a better overall goal difference
Group B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|10
|Inter
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Spurs
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|PSV
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
Group B fixtures (all 8pm)
- Nov 28: PSV v Barcelona and Spurs v Inter
- Dec 11: Barcelona v Spurs and Inter v PSV
Group C
- Liverpool will qualify with a game to spare if they win at PSG and Red Star fail to beat Napoli in Naples on Matchday Five
- If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli fail to beat Red Star, they will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat the Italians by any score on Matchday Six
- If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli beat Red Star on Matchday Five, they will definitely qualify if they beat the Italians by a scoreline of better than 1-0 on Matchday Six as that will give them a better overall head-to-head record between the two
- If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli beat Red Star on Matchday Five, then Liverpool beat Napoli and PSG draw at Red Star on Matchday Six, all three sides will finish on nine points. In that scenario, points in head-to-head matches, followed by goal difference, would be used to separate the teams
Group C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Napoli
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|6
|PSG
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|5
|Red Star
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Group C fixtures (all 8pm)
- Nov 28: Napoli v Red Star and PSG v Liverpool
- Dec 11: Liverpool v Napoli and Red Star v PSG