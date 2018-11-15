LISTEN: England vs USA podcast - Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp

Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp join David Jones to analyse England's 3-0 win against the USA as Wayne Rooney played his final international game.

The Wembley match was dubbed 'The Wayne Rooney Foundation International' with money being raised for the striker's charity as he came out of retirement to earn his 120th and final cap.

He played 32 minutes in the 3-0 win and had two late chances to score but could not convert. However, England debutant Callum Wilson did find the net.

Scott and Redknapp analysed the performances of both players, as well as the contribution of other players in a young England side, plus looking ahead to a crunch Nations League game with Croatia on Sunday.

