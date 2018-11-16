England vs Croatia: How can I watch? What time is kick-off?

England face Croatia in a winner-takes-all UEFA Nations League clash on Sunday.

Whoever prevails at Wembley will finish top of Group A4 and qualify for the Final Four next summer, while a draw would result in relegation for one side - depending on the score.

England vs Croatia: The permutations

Here are all the ways you can watch the crucial contest with Sky Sports...

Watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Football

The live coverage gets underway at 1pm on Sky Sports on Sunday, ahead of kick-off at 2pm.

Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott will be in the studio to provide expert analysis and give their thoughts on the action.

Martin Tyler and Alan Smith will be on commentary duty to guide you through the match.

Watch with a day pass on NOW TV

A NOW TV day pass means you can watch all the action on Sky Sports for 24 hours.

That means as well as watching England's match with Croatia you can catch more UEFA Nations League action on Sunday evening as Northern Ireland face Austria and Switzerland take on Belgium.

England vs Croatia Live on

On the move with Sky Go or the Sky Sports app

If you are out and about then you can still follow the game with Sky Sports.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber then you can watch the game live on Sky Go.

If you cannot watch the game then you can follow all the action on the Sky Sports app, which is available on iPhone and Android.

Our live blog will provide minute-by-minute coverage of the game along with in-game clips and highlights at full-time. You can also stream the game through the app if you are a Sky Sports subscriber.

