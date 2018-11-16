Ben Purkiss wants PFA to change but denies Gordon Taylor dispute

1:07 PFA chairman Ben Purkiss wants the players' union to change and has also played down suggestions he is in dispute with chief executive Gordon Taylor PFA chairman Ben Purkiss wants the players' union to change and has also played down suggestions he is in dispute with chief executive Gordon Taylor

PFA chairman Ben Purkiss believes the players' union has to change and wants an independent review into the way it operates.

Purkiss is reported to have fallen out with chief executive Gordon Taylor and it has been claimed this week that Taylor wants Purkiss removed as chairman.

Taylor has been in charge of the PFA for 37 years and it has been reported that he did not think Purkiss was eligible for his role because he is a non-contract player at Sky Bet League One side Walsall.

But Purkiss is convinced he should remain in the role and insisted they are acting in the best interests of the players they represent.

"In the history of the organisation, we have always had that type of member [non-contract players]," Purkiss told Sky Sports News.

"From my perspective, there is no dispute. I don't think it's about individuals, I don't think it's about that sort of thing.

"It's about moving forward and the PFA and what is in the best interests of the member."

That final point is something Purkiss wants to instigate and he is keen to follow the example set by other sports organisations, as well as the wider business community.

"That is something that has come up around the table over the past few years, perhaps that need to go out and get different ideas from other industries and people with experiences of other sports and business," he added.

"In essence, the management committee is a group of footballers. They have fantastic ideas and are fantastically passionate people but perhaps they need to go out and understand what other sports and industries are doing.

"If you look at other organisations - the FA for example - the large majority of sporting organisations have gone through that process and that process is there to help us get better.

"I genuinely believed that is a fantastic opportunity for us to go out and improve."

Sky Sports News has contacted Gordon Taylor and asked him for an interview to respond to Purkiss' comments.