Jamie Redknapp: Give English youngsters a chance

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his first England goal

After impressive performances from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho in England's 3-0 friendly win against USA, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp insists it's time for Premier League clubs to give English youngsters a chance.

Alexander-Arnold, who has made the breakthrough at Liverpool, and Sancho, who left Manchester City to move to Borussia Dortmund for his first-team chance, both caught the eye, playing the full 90 minutes at Wembley.

Sancho, making his first international start, set up Alexander-Arnold for his first international goal as Gareth Southgate's side completed a comprehensive win ahead of their crucial Nations League encounter against Croatia, live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday.

Redknapp says it's time for Premier League managers to be brave and give young English players a chance at club level.

"It's a major problem in this country, the kids don't get the chance," he told Sky Sports. "There will be so many players who get wasted, don't get the opportunities after the academies, who are as talented as these two, but aren't getting the opportunities!

"You need a manager who is going to throw you in! And not just throw you in for one game, keep persevering with this talent."

He added: "I've always said it, it drives me crazy when people say: 'We don't have the players in this country'.

Jadon Sancho grabbed an assist in England's 3-0 win against USA

"Absolute rubbish. Rubbish, complete garbage. We've got proper players in this country that can play, are talented. The academy system from eight, nine, 10 years of age, I go and watch these young players, they have the talent. They just need the opportunity.

"They need a brave manager to give them a chance."

Alexander-Arnold, who went to last summer's World Cup with England, now has five caps to his name and Redknapp thinks the Liverpool full-back has got all the talent to go right to the top of the game.

Redknapp singled out Alexander-Arnold for praise

"He's such a good footballer," he said. "The way he passes the ball; a good player passes it with pace and purpose, because they know the quicker you get it to someone, the more time they've got. That's what he does so well.

"It's effortless for him. He might make mistakes, he might get in the wrong position now and then, but he's got blistering pace.

"He's got it all, this young man. From what I can gather, he's got a level head, a good family around him. He's going to go right to the top."

