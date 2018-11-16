Wayne Rooney says he will savour final England appearance for a long time

England's Wayne Rooney acknowledges the fans after the win over the USA

Wayne Rooney says he will "savour this moment" after an emotional 120th and final appearance for England in the 3-0 win over USA.

Rooney came on in the second half of the win at Wembley in the Wayne Rooney Foundation International, two years after he had retired from international duty.

England's all-time top goalscorer could not get on the scoresheet, but says the reception he got from the fans will live with him.

"Tonight, being back at Wembley, in front of the home fans, the fans were great, gave me a great reception. It's just a moment you'll savour.

"I know this is the first time this has happened, and I know everyone has enjoyed it, it hasn't taken away from what the players and Gareth are trying to do, and hopefully in a few years' time some of those players will get a similar night for them for their achievements in their England career.

"It went as I imagined it, first of all the last few days, being around the players, has been great. How they're working, how they're improving, it has been great for me.

"Tonight was great, a great way to finish off my international career. I thought the lads played brilliant, a great game, unfortunately I couldn't get a goal, but it was something I'll remember for a long time."

Rooney feels this type of celebration, which had created much debated over the past two weeks, is something the FA should do more of, and hopes he will be celebrating Harry Kane in the coming decades.

"I think it's great that the country, the FA are celebrating players who have left a mark on international football for England," Rooney said.

"I think it's the right thing to do, I'm sure it'll happen again. I think it was a great touch for me personally, I asked Harry to present me with the award, and I'm hoping in 10 years' time I'll be presenting him with an award."

Rooney, who went to six major tournaments with England but never got past the quarter-final stage, says England are in safe hands under Gareth Southgate, who helped them to a World Cup semi-final in the summer in Russia.

He said: "It's my opinion but I think it's in very safe hands from what I've seen this week on the training pitch, how the players are getting coached is brilliant, and how the players are responding is excellent.

"It's a great group of young players who have a very bright future I'm sure in the next few years. They will go close to being the next to bring a trophy back for England. I'll be one of those fans hoping."

