Phil Foden shouldn't follow Jadon Sancho's lead and stay at Manchester City, says Craig Bellamy

Phil Foden is in "the best place" to develop at Manchester City and shouldn't follow Jadon Sancho abroad, Craig Bellamy told The Debate.

Sancho's decision to turn down a new deal at the City and move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 proved a wise one for the 18-year-old, who was given his first England start on Thursday, and within 24 hours had been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month for October.

However, fellow City starlet Foden, whose name had been linked with a transfer overseas, should not take Sancho's lead, Bellamy said, and should relish the chance to work under Pep Guardiola with the Premier League champions.

"Attacking players are more like free spirits," Bellamy said. "You can afford to put Sancho further up the pitch in the final third, let him go and do what he wants and create. In midfield, where Foden plays, there's more responsibility.

"He is getting game time at City and he's still very, very young. He's learning off some incredible players there and the best manager I've seen so it makes sense for him to stay where he is. He's in good hands.

"If he gets the opportunity then to develop and go out on loan to a very good football club where he can definitely go and get his game time and then come back to takeover David Silva's place, I see that making sense."

Tim Sherwood, who gave England captain Harry Kane his first Premier League start as Tottenham manager in 2014, echoed Bellamy's sentiment - but said game time must be forthcoming for the 18-year-old in the near future for him to remain at City.

He said: "At the moment it's really worked for Jadon. Going out to Germany has worked this season for him. For Phil, I believe he's with the best man. Pep Guardiola is the best man for his development.

"He's at a fantastic football club with fantastic players so he will get the opportunity. It needs to come next season. This year he needs to keep dipping his toe in the water by getting that experience and training with the best.

"Next year he needs to play otherwise he needs to go out and play. Not necessarily on a permeant deal but maybe on loan."