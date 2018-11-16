Borussia Dortmund News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

England's Jadon Sancho named Bundesliga Player of the Month

Last Updated: 16/11/18 6:48pm

Jadon Sancho scored four goals for Dortmund in October
Jadon Sancho scored four goals for Dortmund in October

England and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been named Bundesliga Player of the Month for October.

The 18-year-old, who made his first England start in Thursday's 3-0 win over the United States, has been rewarded for his performances during an unbeaten month for Dortmund.

Sancho scored four goals in six Dortmund appearances in October, including a double in their 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin.

He is currently in his second season with the German club, having joined from Manchester City in August 2017.

"I am very happy that I have decided to change to Borussia Dortmund, because this city lives football like no other," he said.

Sancho won the award ahead of Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi, Eintracht Frankfurt duo Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, Jonas Hofmann [Borussia Monchengladbach] and Marcel Halstenberg [RB Leipzig].

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK