Premier League opposed to post-Brexit player quotas

The Premier League is opposed to new quotas on foreign players in their squad after Brexit

The Premier League has opposed the FA's post-Brexit proposal limiting the number of non-homegrown players clubs can include in their senior squads.

The Premier League, EFL and the SPFL are in agreement that Brexit should not be used "to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs' ability to sign international players".

It is believed the FA is pushing for the number of non-homegrown players to be restricted to 13 per Premier League club.

The plan aims to maintain the Premier League's current quality while offering more opportunities for homegrown talent, considering England-qualified starters are down to 30 per cent at a time when Gareth Southgate's national team is on the rise.

England qualified Premier League starters are down to 30 per cent

It is understood the FA's proposal over restricting the number of non-homegrown players was met by some initial resistance from top-flight clubs when it was brought up by chief executive Martin Glenn during last week's Premier League shareholders' meeting in London.

Wednesday's statement from the Premier League stressed a consensus for the status quo. Currently non-European players require Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), meaning a number of African, Asian and South American talents have failed to get work permits.

FA chief executive spoke to clubs at last week's Premier League shareholders' meeting in London.

The current Brexit no-deal solution would see GBE applied for European players as well. The system is run by the FA with Home Office approval and research shows 65 per cent of the Premier League's current European players would not have made it through GBE.

The Premier League statement read: "We currently operate rules that limit the number of non-homegrown players clubs can have in senior squads, while also working with clubs to operate a world-leading player development system which delivers for England teams at every level.

"This was demonstrated by the many Premier League club academy and senior players whom FA coaches moulded so well into U17 and U20 FIFA World Cup winners and men's FIFA 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.

"There is no evidence that stronger quotas than exist now would have a positive impact on national teams.

"We approach this matter in the interests of British football as a whole and have held positive discussions with the EFL and the Scottish Professional Football League, who both agree that Brexit should not be used to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs' ability to sign international players.

"The three league bodies also recognise that the development pathway for young British players needs to be further enhanced and are committed to finding ways of achieving this across all professional clubs.

"Away from playing squads, it is important to recognise the global interest in the Premier League and in our clubs when they compete in the FA and Carabao Cup competitions, and the wider positive impact on the UK of having a successful Premier League.

"Our competition is watched in 189 countries, 700,000 visitors to the UK per season attend a match, clubs employ 12,000 full-time staff and Premier League football generates £3.3bn per season in taxes," the Premier League statement added.

"We have a positive working relationship with The FA and will continue to have constructive discussions with them, and other stakeholders."