LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Rainbow Laces special

Geoff Shreeves, Liam Rosenior, Ryan Atkin and Hugo Scheckter took part in a special episode of the Debate for the Rainbow Laces campaign..

Throughout this week, the world of football is supporting the Stonewall initiative which aims to 'make sport everyone's game' by raising awareness of LGBT inclusion.

Openly gay referee Atkin and West Ham's Head of Player Care Scheckter, who came out publicly in 2016, joined former Brighton player Rosenior to discuss several issues.

They debated the difference between abuse and "banter" and why no professional players in the English game are openly gay.

They also discussed the decision to award a World Cup to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, and the progress that has been made around LGBT inclusion.

