Liverpool must be angry before Everton game after PSG defeat, says Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness says Liverpool need to be "angry" and determined to bounce back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Everton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 in Paris on Wednesday to leave them third in their Champions League group with just a game to play.

They have no time to dwell on that defeat, however, as they take on Everton at Anfield on Super Sunday, and former Liverpool player and manager Souness wants his old club to use the loss as motivation for the derby.

Liverpool must beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals in their final Champions League group match to reach the last 16

He told Sky Sports News: "I'm hoping it's an angry Liverpool, and they should be angry with themselves, because some of them didn't turn up in midweek. I'm hoping they're firing on all cylinders.

"Manchester City are a special team, and if you're Liverpool you've got to assume that City are just going to keep winning game after game. Liverpool have to see this as three points and go after them."

Despite their patchy form in Europe this season, Liverpool have been extremely strong domestically, winning ten and drawing three of their 13 Premier League matches to lie just two points behind City in the table.

Everton are sixth, 11 points behind their neighbours, and former Everton defender Andy Hinchcliffe believes they will struggle to earn their first win at Anfield this millennium.

"They've got to do what they've been doing really well. Marco Silva's brought an organisation, there's more energy in this Everton team," he told Sky Sports News. "There's more individual quality - players like (Gylfi) Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Bernard - who can cause problems.

"But if you look at the way Liverpool play at home, it's incredibly tough for Everton.

Marco Silva has led Everton to five wins and a draw in their last seven Premier League fixtures

"Everton can't be in any better shape, but I think it's a step too far to try and win at Liverpool."

As a man who has played and managed in many Merseyside derbies, few are better placed to provide an insight into the pressure associated with the game than Souness.

"When you finished that game prior to the derby game, the build-up started immediately," he said. "Putting petrol in your car, going for a haircut, going to the shop - everyone's putting pressure on you.

"It's a special city, Liverpool, and it's a special match. This one has the makings of being a really good game."