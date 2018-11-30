Marco Silva says Everton don't fear Anfield trip despite poor record

0:56 Marco Silva says Everton will not change their approach in Sunday's Merseyside derby despite not having won at Anfield since 1999 Marco Silva says Everton will not change their approach in Sunday's Merseyside derby despite not having won at Anfield since 1999

Marco Silva says Sunday's Merseyside derby with Liverpool holds no fear for his Everton players despite their poor record at Anfield.

The Toffees climbed to sixth in the Premier League table with victory over Cardiff last weekend but have not won at Anfield since 1999.

Silva says such records exist to be broken and is looking for continuity from a side that have lost just once in their last seven league games.

"My players know I don't want the word 'fear' in our dressing room," said the Everton boss. "We will respect all our opponents like we did against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

"It will be the same on Sunday but we don't change anything in our ambition or style of play. It is important to enjoy the moment and we have to be strong.

"We want to win the match and nothing more."

Silva knows Sunday's game will be a "special match" but does not want his Everton side to change anything in their approach.

"It is an important match, it's a special match for everyone in the city," said the Portuguese.

"We did everything in the same way to prepare well our players but of course it's a special match.

"What I want to see in our team is for us to be ourselves, nothing different to what we did in the big games we already played until now. I'm sure this is what our fans want to see, for us to be ourselves, to fight to achieve a result.

"I feel it's a special game for them as well but our fans want us to be the same team, playing to win the match, to be strong, to enjoy the moment and have the ambition to win.

"Nothing changes because in the last match we achieved sixth position in the table."

Silva has no fresh injury concerns for Sunday's game and says Ademola Lookman is pushing hard for a first league start of the season.

The 21-year-old has made seven substitute appearances for Everton in the Premier League this campaign and his attitude has impressed Silva.

"He is doing more than enough to play in our starting XI," said Silva. "When I make that decision, he is deserving.

"He is doing a fantastic job every day here at Finch Farm and in the matches as well. I am really happy with him.

"I know he wants to play more minutes and start matches. His time will come, I've no doubts about that. He knows my opinion as well. This is the Lookman I told you about."