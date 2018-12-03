Diego Maradona's Dorados flop at final hurdle in Mexican final

Diego Maradona raised eyebrows when he took charge at Dorados in September

Diego Maradona's Dorados fell just short of winning the Mexican second-division final and a shot at promotion on Sunday.

Dorados, lost their second-leg final to Atletico San Luis, who pulled off a 4-2 victory in extra time at home to win the title 4-3 on aggregate.

Maradona raised eyebrows when it was announced in September he was taking the managing job at struggling Dorados, who were then in 13th place in their 15-team league.

Skeptics questioned what interest the 1986 World Cup winner from Argentina, who has publicly battled drug addiction and alcoholism, could have in moving to a place better known for drug cartels than football.

But he answered his critics with an emphatic series of wins, improbably coaching the team within spitting distance of promotion to the first division.

Maradona, 58, had to watch the match from the stands, after being sent off near the end of Dorados' first-leg victory for launching a tirade against the officials when he thought his team should have been awarded a penalty.

His club opened the scoring in the central city of San Luis Potosi, and claimed the lead again in the 57th minute after the hosts equalised.

That second Dorados goal, in particular, elicited a euphoric celebration from Maradona, who used a walkie-talkie throughout the match to give orders to his assistant coach, Luis Islas, on the sideline.

But San Luis tied it up again nine minutes later after a Dorados own goal, and then drove home two more of their own - the latter in extra time, courtesy of Argentine Leandro Torres - to claim the match and the title.