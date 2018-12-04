Laurent Koscielny starts for Arsenal U21s as he steps up injury comeback

Laurent Koscielny has not featured for Arsenal's first team since suffering an Achilles injury in May

Laurent Koscielny has stepped up his return from long-term injury by starting for Arsenal U21s in their Checkatrade Trophy fixture against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old suffered a serious Achilles injury against Atletico Madrid in May and has yet to make his return to the first team.

However, he made his comeback last month for Arsenal U23s in their 5-0 defeat to Derby U23s, where he completed 45 minutes.

Since joining from French side Lorient in 2010, Koscielny has made 324 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 24 goals.