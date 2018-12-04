Stoke fans came to Port Vale to cause trouble, say supporters

The match at Vale Park on Tuesday ended 4-0 to the home side

Stoke fans have been accused of travelling to their U21s' clash with Port Vale "simply to cause trouble" by the chairman of the Port Vale Supporters Club.

Fans of The Potters have been accused of vandalising the away end at Vale Park during their Checkatrade Trophy match, while there are reports of arrests beforehand.

The chairman of the supporters club, Mark Porter, told Stoke on Trent Live: "It was absolutely appalling. Some of the away 'fans' clearly came simply to cause trouble.

"They were throwing bottles, lighters, coins, seats - you name it. Dozens of seats have been wrecked. They are an absolute disgrace to their club and should be banned."

Port Vale head of media Max McLellan tweeted a video of what he said was vandalism by Stoke fans, adding: "Obviously with this type of game there will always be an edge to it, but some people take it way too far.

0:15 Stoke fans have been accused of 'taking things too far' after Port Vale's stadium was vandalised during their clash with Stoke's U21 side (video courtesy of @McLellanMax) Stoke fans have been accused of 'taking things too far' after Port Vale's stadium was vandalised during their clash with Stoke's U21 side (video courtesy of @McLellanMax)

"A disgraceful minority of people in the away end, not even gona call them Stoke fans because it's not a fair reflection on their club, have done this. State of it."

Staffordshire Police told Stoke on Trent Live the game resulted in their biggest policing operation for a football match for more than 10 years.

Chief superintendent Wayne Jones of Staffordshire Police said: "The behaviour of a significant section of those in the away stand was unacceptable and I would like to reassure the local community that we will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

Stoke and Port Vale share an intense rivalry, known as The Potteries derby, and their first teams last played a competitive match in 2002.

The match on Tuesday night finished 4-0 to Port Vale.