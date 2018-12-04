Championship Power Rankings: Derby County's Harry Wilson top

Derby's Harry Wilson has topped the Championship Power Rankings this week.

The Liverpool loanee scored during a midweek 2-1 defeat to Stoke before hitting a match-winning double in a 2-1 win against Swansea - his sixth goal in seven league games.

Harry Wilson has scored seven league goals for Derby this season, of which five have come from outside the box

1:20 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Swansea

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham (No 2) maintained his scoring streak during a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough - his seventh goal in just four league games, while Jack Grealish (No 10) retained his place among the top performers.

3:13 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (No 3) scored twice during a 2-0 win over Ipswich, with team-mate Joe Lolley (No 4) securing fifth spot after finding the back of the net and assisting four goals during a 5-5 goal fest at Villa Park.

3:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich

Top 50 in-form Premier League players

Hull's Jarrod Bowen (No 5) broke the deadlock early and scored his side's third during a 3-2 win at QPR, while Leeds forward Pablo Hernandez (No 6) scored a late winner at Sheffield United.

2:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Hull

Blackburn striker Danny Graham (No 7) soared into the top 10 with a hat-trick and assist in a 4-3 win against Sheffield Wednesday, while Norwich duo Emiliano Buendia (No 8) and Teemu Pukki (No 9) also retained top-10 positions.

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.