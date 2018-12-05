Dog makes incredible goal-line save in Argentina's third tier

0:19 A four-legged pitch invader made an impressive goal-line save in Argentina's third division! A four-legged pitch invader made an impressive goal-line save in Argentina's third division!

A dog in Argentina saved a goalkeeper's blushes by stopping a goal with a well-timed sprint across the box.

The incident occurred during an Argentine third tier clash between Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychu and Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo.

The home side were already 3-0 up when the opposition goalkeeper made a dog's dinner of his clearance, which was blocked by a fox in the box.

The striker's shot was heading into the open goal when the crafty canine appeared from nowhere to make a miraculous last-ditch save, like the great Dane himself, Peter Schmeichel.

Managers are sure to have been on the dog and bone to try and sign up the speedy shot-stopper.

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho might even be interested after saying Marcus Rashford was the only "mad dog" in his team.

Click on the video above to watch the dog's miraculous save.