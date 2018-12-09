Napoli will attack Liverpool in crunch Champions League tie, says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has guided Napoli to the top of their Champions League group, but they have not guaranteed a place in the last 16

Carlo Ancelotti insists Napoli will play to win at Anfield when they take on Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, despite only needing a draw to reach the last 16.

Napoli will arrive on Merseyside top of Group C, while Liverpool need to beat the Italians 1-0 or by two clear goals to overhaul their opponents and secure a place in the next round.

Ancelotti says playing for a draw is not in his side's nature, explaining: "I have lots of memories of Anfield - my last one is a good one because I won the title there with Chelsea.

2:47 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth

"It's going to be a tough, exciting match. We'll go there and play our usual game. It would be counter-productive to try and park the bus. Besides anything else, that's not how we play.

"We'll try to boss the game and I'm sure the lads are ready and fired up to give their absolute all. We'll go there with an attacking mindset."

Napoli rested several first-team players against Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday and, like Liverpool at Bournemouth, recorded a comfortable 4-0 win.

Lorenzo Insigne scored a late winner when Liverpool played Napoli in the Stadio San Paolo earlier this season

Ancelotti is hoping his team will reap the benefits on Tuesday night, and said: "I rotated the squad not just to rest a few legs but also to give playing time to some of the other lads.

"I need everyone and this is the way forward. The lads who came into the team performed well. They all did good things.

"This game was a potential banana skin and we cleared it well."