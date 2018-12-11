FC Zurich condemn fans who threw a banana at Basel player Aldo Kalulu

Basel's Aldo Kalulu had objects including a banana thrown at him

Swiss club FC Zurich have condemned fans who threw a banana at rival player Aldo Kalulu when he went to take a corner during their league match at FC Basel on Sunday.

Zurich admitted the banana came from the part of the St Jakob Park stadium that was occupied by their supporters.

Kalulu, a Frenchman of Rwandan descent, was also pelted with cigarette lighters when the 22-year-old went to take the corner in the ninth minute of Basel's 2-0 win.

Zurich issued a statement that said: "In the early stages of (the match) against Basel, a banana was thrown out of FCZ's fan zone towards FCB player Aldo Kalulu when he went to take a corner.

"The club strongly condemns this racist behaviour and does not tolerate it in any way. There is no room for xenophobia and discrimination in football.

"FCZ has always been committed to diversity and welcomes all people, regardless of their background or religion."

The Swiss Football League has yet to comment on the incident.