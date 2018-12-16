Wingate & Finchley's incredible goalmouth scramble against Dulwich Hamlet

0:16 Wingate & Finchley fail to score against Dulwich Hamlet after this incredible goalmouth scramble in the FA Trophy (Credit: Wingate & Finchley) Wingate & Finchley fail to score against Dulwich Hamlet after this incredible goalmouth scramble in the FA Trophy (Credit: Wingate & Finchley)

Dulwich Hamlet produced an heroic piece of defending to deny Wingate & Finchley in a goalmouth scramble during their FA Trophy match on Saturday.

The south London club, who play in the National League South, produced six goalline clearances in quick succession to prevent their cross-city rivals from scoring.

However, Dulwich's defensive effort was ultimately in vain as Wingate went on to claim a 2-0 win in the first round tie.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the goalmouth scramble at Wingate & Finchley.