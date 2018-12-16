Tottenham stage 'fan familiarisation event' at new stadium

Tottenham's new White Hart Lane stadium is taking shape

Tottenham are holding a 'fan familiarisation event' at their new stadium, with 6,000 season ticket holders in attendance.

The Spurs supporters are 'exploring' the south stand and podium areas as the club's protracted move back to White Hart Lane edges closer following several delays to the opening of the stadium.

Today we host our fan familiarisation event at #SpursNewStadium, where 6,000 Season Ticket Holders will be exploring the South Stand and podium areas. pic.twitter.com/5qVqMNBcLp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2018

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that their Premier League game against Manchester United on January 13 will be held at Wembley,

The club have also stated they expect an update from contractors in the week commencing January 7.

Spurs have been playing home fixtures at Wembley since leaving their old ground at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side do not appear to have been too badly affected by the delays to the new stadium during their extended spell at Wembley, with Saturday's 1-0 win there against Burnley keeping them third in the Premier League table.

Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

They have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League and will discover their last-16 opponents on Monday.