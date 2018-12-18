Charlie Nicholas' Carabao Cup predictions: Leicester vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Tottenham

Charlie Nicholas is back with his Carabao Cup predictions

Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas gives us his predictions for this week's Carabao Cup quarter-final ties, including Leicester vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Tottenham.

Tuesday

Leicester City vs Manchester City (live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm)

Manchester City are going after everything and they are coping well. On the other hand, there's something not quite right at Leicester. I watched them at the weekend and they are not quite at it now.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the defending Carabao Cup champions

I think Claude Puel, in all honesty, is under real scrutiny whereas Pep Guardiola is sitting pretty and going well in all competitions. They've also got Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne on the way back and this is a good opportunity to get them some more game time.

I can only see this going one way, it's Man City all the way for me. I can see Jamie Vardy causing them a few problems in terms of his pace, his movement and his work rate but I think City will deal with it and come through this tie. It's all coming together for Guardiola and his side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Burton Albion (7.45pm)

What a chance for either side to reach a semi-final. What Nigel Clough has done in the cup has been fabulous because they were on their knees in the league and now they are in a League Cup quarter-final.

Boro are a bit of a surprise package because the League Cup is not a competition we usually see Tony Pulis take seriously. Everything tells you he really goes for the league, whether he's in the Championship or trying to stay in the league, and he will probably make a few changes again tonight.

I see Boro's physicality being too much for Burton. They don't give many goals away and I think it will be that type of game with not too many goals. It's Boro to reach the last four to give their fans something to dream about!

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Wednesday

Arsenal vs Tottenham (live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm)

Unai Emery looks on from the touchline during the north London derby earlier this month

It's a competition Arsene Wenger wasn't really too fussed about but get through this tie and Unai Emery has a fantastic opportunity of picking up a piece of silverware in his first season at the club.

I think Emery will play a few of the kids but there will be plenty of recognised names in alongside them. I expect the Gunners to include Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette but I would like to see Bukayo Saka get another go and Ainsley Maitland-Niles play in a more central position. The big issue though is centre-back where they are really struggling for numbers.



On the other hand, I'm not sure how Mauricio Pochettino will play this. The same can be said of him that he needs a trophy. The Spurs players need a trophy but are they prepared to put their neck on the line when they are going quite well in the league.

I see a few changes on either side but I expect them to both be at about 75 per cent. I can see this going all the way to be honest before the drama of a penalty shootout. However, I'll hang my hat on Arsenal.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet) - Arsenal to win on penalties (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)

It's a great opportunity for Bournemouth but normally Eddie Howe makes quite a few changes in these situations. If you look at it from the other side, Maurizio Sarri's never won anything so what an opportunity for him. After doing the hard bit and winning at Anfield in the last round, they have to take advantage of this situation.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could rotate his side against Bournemouth

I have a feeling Howe will make a few changes. Their league position is good at the moment but maybe Howe will think it might not be in a few weeks so that's why he'll freshen things up. For me, it's a Chelsea win. I don't think it will be overly comfortable, but they'll get there in the end.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)