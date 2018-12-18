Arsenal vs Tottenham preview: Spurs out for revenge in second north London derby inside three weeks

Tottenham Hotspur will be out for revenge when they visit Arsenal for the second time inside three weeks on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Victory at the Emirates in the quarter-final, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm, would put Tottenham on course for their first silverware since 2008 when they won the League Cup.

Spurs lost 4-2 to Arsenal in the Premier League earlier this month, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for a better result in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final

That fact has often been used as a criticism of Mauricio Pochettino's time in north London, but he defended his achievements in establishing the club as a top-four team since joining in 2014.

He said: "Today the Premier League is completely different to 20 years ago. Twenty years ago it was another Premier League. Today it is more competitive.

"Today the investment of the big clubs is amazing. It's not easy. Of course we are in a project that is completely different. We need time and some luck. We need to work hard. The way we want to win is completely different than other teams are doing."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery emerged victorious in his first north London derby earlier this month but said respect, above emotion, must rule the day if they are to make it two from two this season.

Unai Emery says Jose Mourinho's departure from Manchester United is not good news for other managers in the Premier League

He said: "Football is emotion. In a derby, maybe this emotion is greater. I think showing our emotion, the players, the fans and me, is good. But every time we must respect them. When you win it's amazing, when you lose it's horrible. But respect is very important.

Team news

Emery has a number of selection headaches ahead of the match.

Full-backs Hector Bellerin (calf) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will not be risked, while centre-back duo Rob Holding (knee) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are still sidelined - although Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back after a ban.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back after his ban

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) is being assessed while Emery will not want to rely on fit-again Laurent Koscielny three times in a week - Danny Welbeck (ankle) and Emile Smith Rowe (hip) also miss out.

Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier will miss out for Tottenham.

Both players are out of action until January with respective thigh and appendix issues.

Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth (both hamstring) are fit, but Mousa Dembele (ankle), Serge Aurier (groin) and Victor Wanyama (knee) miss out.

