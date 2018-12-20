LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Danny Higginbotham, Andy Townsend and Shola Ameobi

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate as Danny Higginbotham, Andy Townsend and Shola Ameobi joined Kelly Cates.

The panel look ahead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in caretaker charge of Manchester United against former club Cardiff and whether Tottenham have the strength in depth to mount a Premier League title challenge.

Liverpool's quest for an unbeaten season is also on the agenda as well as the subject of loyalty in football.

