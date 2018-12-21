Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will have input on Manchester United transfer plans

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will have an input into the club's transfer activity next month.

The Norwegian, who spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player, was appointed as Jose Mourinho's temporary replacement on Wednesday following the Portuguese's sacking.

One of Mourinho's persistent complaints during his final season at United was what he saw as the club's failure to back him in the transfer market, but Solskjaer is confident his voice will be heard.

During his first appearance before the media as United manager, he said: "I will have an input, of course. The job now is to get to know the players, observe them and see the qualities we've got.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday

"I've seen more or less every game from Norway, when I've had time from the other job. But to get to know the players and think 'what can I improve them on' - that's my job.

"The club have got their recruitment and scouting, so I'm sure they've got their targets. But I've not sat down and talked about that, because my job is to get these players enjoying football."

Solskjaer was handed a contract until the end of the season by United, who have reached an agreement with his Norwegian side Molde for the 45-year-old to miss the start of their 2019 campaign.

United plan to appoint a permanent manager in the summer and, while he is currently scheduled to return to Molde in May, Solskjaer admits he would be interested in remaining at Old Trafford on a long-term basis.

He said: "I understand there's so many managers who would love to be manager of Man United. I'm one of them, but it's not something we have talked about.

"They're going to do a process now, for the next six months.

"You know when you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say 'I'm happy to help out'.

"My job is just for the next six months, to do as well as I can and move the club forward."