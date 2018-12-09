Jose Mourinho asks if Manchester United are saving for January transfer window

0:18 Jose Mourinho was on his best form after Man Utd's win over Fulham Jose Mourinho was on his best form after Man Utd's win over Fulham

Jose Mourinho has jokingly made another dig at Manchester United's apparent inability to compete with their rivals in the transfer market.

The United boss, who has often cast a forlorn figure at Old Trafford this season, was in good spirits at his post-match news conference after his side ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League by beating Fulham 4-1 at home.

As he entered the press room, Mourinho, appearing confused, asked: "Are we saving money?

"There's no water. Saving money for January?"

Mourinho wanted to sign a centre-back in the summer, however, the club failed in moves for Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham

United's most notable signing of the summer, £52m midfielder Fred, however, has struggled to make an impact this season, with Mourinho playing him just eight times in the Premier League.

Speaking on Friday, Mourinho blamed the Brazil international's lack of game time on United's frailties in defence and said his "horizons would change completely" when his side improve at the back.

In the same news conference, Mourinho added he was unsure when United would challenge for titles again, saying it rests on whether their rivals are hit by Financial Fair Play rules.